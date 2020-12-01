Kickers re-sign USL League One MVP Emiliano Terzaghi

The MVP is back.

The Richmond Kickers announced Tuesday afternoon that forward Emiliano Terzaghi, whose goal production helped catapult the club into contention for a spot in the USL League One final, has re-signed for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Terzaghi, a native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, was not only the league’s most valuable player this past season, but also its Golden Boot winner with a league-high 10 goals.

In a news release announcing the re-signing, Kickers coach and chief sporting officer Darren Sawatzky described Terzaghi as both a “lethal goal scorer” and a “top professional.”

"Emiliano was very dynamic this past year for us and he was rewarded with recognition from the league and from our supporters,” Sawatzky said. “He is a leader in our locker room and we are happy that he, his wife Ornella, and his daughter Josefina are committed to Richmond and what we are building here.”

Terzaghi, on his own, accounted for almost half of Richmond’s 22 total goals in 16 games this season, which was third in USL League One. He first signed with the Kickers in January, one of the new additions added by Sawatzky, who was hired last November.