Kickers release 2021 schedule, home opener set for April 24 against defending league champs
Kickers forward Emiliano Terzaghi missed Wednesday's match against Orlando City B with an ankle injury. Coach Darren Sawatzky said he could be back Saturday.

The Richmond Kickers released their 2021 USL League One regular season schedule on Monday, with the home opener at City Stadium set for Saturday, April 24 against defending league champion Greenville Triumph SC. 

An April 17 road game at New England Revolution II kicks off the 28-game slate. Each club in the 12-team USL League One will play a home-and-home, with the remaining six matches to be played primarily against region rivals.

Richmond will play New England, Forward Madison FC (Wisconsin) and rival North Carolina FC four times apiece, and the rest of the league twice. The regular season concludes October 30 at FC Tucson. The top six teams in the regular season standings advance to the 2021 League One Playoffs. 

Tickets for 2021 Kickers home games will go on sale Wednesday, March 24 at 10 a.m. 

Richmond Kickers 2021 regular season schedule

April 17 - at New England Revolution II

April 24 - vs. Greenville Triumph SC

May 2 - at Fort Lauderdale CF

May 8 - vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC

May 22 - vs. North Carolina FC

May 29 - at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

June 5 - vs. New England Revolution II

June 12 - at Forward Madison FC

June 19 - vs. Union Omaha

June 26 - at North Carolina FC

July 3 - vs. North Texas SC

July 17 - vs. Fort Lauderdale CF

July 21 - at North Carolina FC

July 24 - at South Georgia Tormenta FC

July 31 - vs. FC Tucson

Aug. 6 - at Toronto FC II

Aug. 14 - vs. New England Revolution II

Aug. 22 - at Greenville Triumph SC

Aug. 28 - vs. North Carolina FC

Sept. 1 - vs. Forward Madison FC

Sept. 11 - at Forward Madison FC

Sept. 17 - at New England Revolution II

Sept. 25 - vs. Toronto FC II

Oct. 2 - vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Oct. 10 - at North Texas SC

Oct. 16 - vs. Forward Madison FC

Oct. 23 - at Union Omaha

Oct. 30 - at FC Tucson

Coach Darren Sawatzky led Richmond to an 8-6-2 record, the team's first winning season since 2016.

