Kickers release 2021 schedule, home opener set for April 24 against defending league champs

The Richmond Kickers released their 2021 USL League One regular season schedule on Monday, with the home opener at City Stadium set for Saturday, April 24 against defending league champion Greenville Triumph SC.
An April 17 road game at New England Revolution II kicks off the 28-game slate. Each club in the 12-team USL League One will play a home-and-home, with the remaining six matches to be played primarily against region rivals.
Richmond will play New England, Forward Madison FC (Wisconsin) and rival North Carolina FC four times apiece, and the rest of the league twice. The regular season concludes October 30 at FC Tucson. The top six teams in the regular season standings advance to the 2021 League One Playoffs.
Tickets for 2021 Kickers home games will go on sale Wednesday, March 24 at 10 a.m.
Richmond Kickers 2021 regular season schedule
April 17 - at New England Revolution II
April 24 - vs. Greenville Triumph SC
May 2 - at Fort Lauderdale CF
May 8 - vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC
May 22 - vs. North Carolina FC
May 29 - at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
June 5 - vs. New England Revolution II
June 12 - at Forward Madison FC
June 19 - vs. Union Omaha
June 26 - at North Carolina FC
July 3 - vs. North Texas SC
July 17 - vs. Fort Lauderdale CF
July 21 - at North Carolina FC
July 24 - at South Georgia Tormenta FC
July 31 - vs. FC Tucson
Aug. 6 - at Toronto FC II
Aug. 14 - vs. New England Revolution II
Aug. 22 - at Greenville Triumph SC
Aug. 28 - vs. North Carolina FC
Sept. 1 - vs. Forward Madison FC
Sept. 11 - at Forward Madison FC
Sept. 17 - at New England Revolution II
Sept. 25 - vs. Toronto FC II
Oct. 2 - vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
Oct. 10 - at North Texas SC
Oct. 16 - vs. Forward Madison FC
Oct. 23 - at Union Omaha
Oct. 30 - at FC Tucson
