Kickers roll past Revolution II on road in season opener
Jonathan Bolanos and Juan Pablo Monticelli scored first half goals, and Oalex Anderson netted a third in stoppage time to cap a dominant season-opening 3-0 victory for the Richmond Kickers at Gillette Stadium against New England Revolution II on Saturday night.

Bolanos got Richmond (1-0) off the mark in the 35th minute with a lofted effort over a defender and the New England keeper after receiving the ball on an overlapping run. Monticelli doubled the lead in his Kickers debut just before halftime when he punched home a rebound off a corner kick.

Anderson used his blazing pace to capitalize on a misplayed pass by a defender and chip the keeper for 3-0 just before the final whistle. Kickers center backs Jalen Crisler and Ivan Magalhães led a stout defensive effort, New England (0-1) couldn’t muster a single shot on target.

The Kickers will open up their home slate Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium against Greenville Triumph SC.

