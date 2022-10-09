Kickers secure first regular-season title in nine years with Saturday night victory

For the first time in nine years, the Richmond Kickers are regular-season champions.

Richmond nabbed a 1-0 victory at Forward Madison FC on Saturday night and, with the result, clinched this year’s USL League One regular-season crown with one game to go before the start of the playoffs.

The Kickers (14-7-8) will be the top seed in the playoffs, which begin later this month. The club’s last regular-season title came in 2013, as a member of the former USL PRO league.

Richmond forward Owayne Gordon scored for the Kickers Saturday, in the 35th minute. He beat his defender after receiving the ball from midfielder Ethan Bryant outside of the 18-yard box, then charged toward the goal, finishing with a low strike past goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena.

Forward Madison (7-11-11) controlled the majority of the possession, 59.4% to 40.6%, and outshot Richmond seven to three. But goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald came away with sixth clean sheet this year, tied for fourth in the league.

The win extended the Kickers’ season-long unbeaten streak to eight. Their last loss was almost two months ago, to Greenville Triumph SC on Aug. 12. Richmond closes the regular season against Greenville, back at City Stadium, this Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

As a top-two seed, Richmond has a bye in USL League One’s playoff quarterfinal round, which begins on Oct. 21. So the Kickers will begin the postseason in the semifinals, and at home, on Oct. 29. With a win, the Kickers would also host the Nov. 6 USL League One title game.

Richmond’s last league championship came in 2009, when in the former USL-2.

Six teams qualify for the USL League One playoffs. In addition to Richmond, second-place Greenville (12-8-9), third-place Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (12-10-7) and fourth-place Union Omaha (10-6-13) have also clinched playoff spots ahead of Saturday, the final day of regular-season play.