In the midst of a somewhat gloomy, misty morning at City Stadium on Friday morning, there was anticipation in the air.
One week ago at that time the Richmond Kickers, the stadium’s tenant, were forced to postpone their planned Aug. 1 home opener against Fort Lauderdale CF after a member of the Fort Lauderdale organization tested positive for COVID-19.
But, as the team began to gather for a practice early Friday, the necessary hurdles had been cleared and the new home opener — Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Forward Madison (Wisc.) FC — was a go.
“Madison tested well, we tested well. We're playing,” Kickers sporting director and coach Darren Sawatzky said. “We're all super excited to be home.”
Saturday’s game is set to be the first professional game in Richmond conducted with fans in attendance since the coronavirus pandemic limited activity in March. The Minor League Baseball Season was canceled, leaving the Flying Squirrels and The Diamond without baseball. The NASCAR and IndyCar events at Richmond Raceway, scheduled for April and June, respectively, were also canceled.
But, under allowances granted by the state’s Phase Three guidelines, the Kickers will open City Stadium up to 1,000 people, starting with Saturday’s game. The number includes each team, staff, media and other personnel.
The club expects to be at capacity Saturday.
“The club's done so much for us to get to this point,” goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald said. “And now for us to be able to go on the field, step on the field and enjoy that. We just want to give everything we have to show our gratitude for the fans that are going to come out here."
Per the Kickers’ COVID-19 readiness plan, each general admission section in City Stadium’s seating bowl will be limited to 75 people. All operations will be cashless as well, from parking payments to concessions, and tickets will be digital. Tickets will have to be ordered in advance at RichmondKickers.com/Tickets. There will be no ticket sales at the gates.
Masks will be required, and there’ll be hand sanitizing stations at various points of the venue.
"This is a pandemic and we're going to do things safely, and follow all the protocols,” Kickers chairman Rob Ukrop said. “And we've been working very closely with the USL League One. There's a whole task force. So there's a lot of behind-the-scenes work that went in.”
Among the River City Red Army, a Kickers fan group, there’s been a mixture of excitement and cautious optimism about the opportunity to watch live soccer again.
Jon Osborn, a Red Army board member, said he expects 50 to 75 Red Army members in attendance for the home opener. The group’s drums, smoke and the like will likely be in effect Saturday, though perhaps on a smaller scale.
“Just excited but just a little nervous on how is it actually going to work,” Osborn said, of the feelings in the group. “Like we've got some members that have older ones that live in the house with them. And everybody's just being cautious. I mean, they're super excited to see some soccer, but it's going to be a little bit more tame, if you will. With all the craziness that we usually do.
“Which is fine. We're just excited to see some product on the field."
For the team, the past five months have — in the simplest terms — been unprecedented. It was deep into the preseason and readying for a March 28 first game when the USL suspended preseason activities on March 12.
The league, in May, gave the green light for teams to restart training in small groups. In early June, the USL announced a League One start date of July 18.
Teams in the 11-club league are playing revised 16-match schedules, down from 28 games.
But the Kickers’ July 18 season opener, at South Georgia Tormenta FC, was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Tormenta FC organization. Richmond then played its first game at Greenville (S.C.) Triumph SC on July 25, a 3-2 loss.
The rescheduled game at Tormenta FC came on July 28, a 0-0 draw, before the Aug. 1 home opener against Fort Lauderdale CF was postponed. That’s since been rescheduled to Sept. 23.
"You just have to be able to be adaptable and just flow with what's changing, what's happening,” said Fitzgerald, who had eight saves against Tormenta FC and was named to USL League One’s Team of the Week. “Understand that that's going to be the case for the rest of the season. It's not going to be perfect, it's not all of a sudden things are going to be back to normal.”
USL League One, in its abbreviated schedule, will not have a four-team playoff this year. Instead, the top two teams in the regular-season standings will play in a League One final in the fall.
The schedule and championship match setup leaves no room for mistakes, Sawatzky said.
“We're treating each game like a final,” said Sawatzky, who was hired in November. “So Forward Madison is a final for us because every single point counts.”
There’s been 308 days since the last Kickers game at City Stadium. So much has changed since that match, a 2-0 win over Orlando City B.
But, after a whirlwind of events, the team will be back on home turf Saturday evening. And so will fans.
“There's a lot of work to do here still,” Sawatzky said of his club. “But, to have a chance to show you what we got at home, it's time."
