It is another jam-packed Saturday night at City Stadium, and on the wide-open concourse above the stands, families, dogs and kids kicking soccer balls mill about before the Richmond Kickers take the field.

The club was established in 1993, and boasts a status as the oldest continually-running soccer club in the nation. But this season is on pace to be the best-attended in Kickers history, with the team welcoming an average of 5,281 fans per game.

That’s nearly 2,000 clear of second-place Forward Madison FC, and thousands more than the other USL League One clubs.

One of the main architects behind that surge is chief operating officer Camp Peery, an RVA native, UVa graduate and former Flying Squirrels employee of seven years.

The Squirrels arrived 13 years ago, and raised the bar on what sports entertainment could be in Richmond. They continue to pace the Eastern League in attendance, and their practices have helped bring about a sports renaissance in the River City.

“Being from Richmond is what kind of drives me and makes this such a great opportunity,” Peery said. “We get to put on great community events for the town I grew up in, for the town I love so much.

“(We have) great relationships with everyone at the Squirrels, VCU and the race track ... I don’t think you see this in other communities, how all the different sports entities get along so well.”

‘A community hub’

Richmonders Rebecca Hayes, J.R. Tolbert and Mary Rafferty have been coming to Kickers games for about five years.

Speaking from the northwest corner of the stadium during a Saturday-evening game against Chattanooga, the group’s fourth of the 2023 season, as their children played around them, the three adults had a drink and said it feels as if the community at Kickers games helps keep their kids safe and active.

“It’s a great atmosphere, they’ve figured out a way to make it comfortable for everybody,” said Tolbert, who played soccer in high school.

Hayes added that, post-COVID, Richmonders are eager to get out into their community, and Kickers games are a very accessible way to do just that. The three live nearby and can walk to games, which they described as fun for families specifically.

“I also want to give a shout out to (Kickers goalkeeper) Akira (Fitzgerald) because he’s our neighbor, we come here and my kids love to cheer him on,” Hayes said with a laugh.

“He’s awesome.”

The work to foster such a welcoming and familial atmosphere has been led by Peery, but he called it a group effort, one that includes the team’s 12-member front office.

Peery said his team strives for lofty goals, like the No. 1 spot in League One attendance. But this season’s average has exceeded even their expectations.

City Stadium’s capacity as it’s currently situated for Kickers home games is about 6,000, so the front office’s goal this season was to pass the 5,000 mark.

Soccer fever has shown itself in other ways, too, as Richmond was the No. 1 market for NBC’s Premier League broadcasts this past year.

Peery hopes the club can maintain its current attendance trajectory amid a jam-packed stretch with home games against Madison (June 17) and One Knoxville SC (June 24) leading into a July 1 match against Chattanooga which includes post-game fireworks.

“Being first in the league in attendance is definitely a pride point for us,” Peery said. “The numbers are nice, but we’ve got to do it in every facet of our operations.”

Peery said a lot of people ask him what makes City Stadium unique to the rest of League One.

His extensive list of reasons starts with the club’s staff and relationships with season ticket holders and corporate sponsors. Community events designed to build local ties help too — the club did about 190 bookings last year for myriad events like the Carytown Farmers Market and Artisan Holiday Market.

“The more we get out in the community, the more we share our story, the more people learn about the fun and energy you get by coming to a gameday at City Stadium,” Peery said, adding that he and Kickers chairman Rob Ukrop have been getting loads of positive feedback as they converse with fans exiting the stadium after games.

“I think we’re starting to catch on.

“We’ve been connecting with more and more folks throughout the community, and we want to keep doing so. We are a community club, we want City Stadium to be that community hub that folks can come to.”

‘The high tide raises all ships’

Peery was born and raised in the Richmond area and began an internship with the Flying Squirrels in 2012 upon graduating from UVa.

He climbed the ladder to become executive director of group sales with the Squirrels before moving across town to the Kickers, and said a familiarity with the local scene has helped him design the gameday experience at City Stadium to best align with the desires of Richmonders.

It’s also been a major boon that Peery is familiar with the pro sports framework of a city in which support among the pro teams is mutual, referring to his former boss, Todd Parnell, chief operating officer of the Flying Squirrels.

“We try to help each other out — it’s a Parneyism, if you will,” he said. “The high tide raises all ships.

“Being from Richmond as well is what kind of drives me and makes this such a great opportunity. We get to put on great community events for the town I grew up in, for the town I love so much.

“There’s so much to do in Richmond now. Spending your time and money with us is definitely special. We’re not in the soccer business, we’re not in the entertainment business, we’re in the memory-making business.”

‘Blessed with great organizations’

Peery echoes sentiments synonymous with Parnell’s aura as the flashy-pants-wearing, wide-smiling, jovial man with the booming voice that fills The Diamond so amicably.

The Squirrels regularly find themselves among not only Double-A’s best in attendance, but the entire Minor League system.

They drew 406,520 fans (6,160 per game) to The Diamond in 2022, finishing with the highest attendance across all 30 Double-A teams.

Saturday-night work views



📍 The Diamond 💎🐿️ pic.twitter.com/M9ffQ3xRzQ — Trey Wilson (@treywilson757) June 3, 2023

Speaking on a Thursday afternoon shortly before his trip down to the Squirrely Gates to greet the first fans before a game at The Diamond, Parnell said the Richmond sports community is a tight-knit one.

And the relationship between the Kickers and Squirrels is a symbiotic one.

“We’re all one big happy family, whether it’s college athletics, VCU, Richmond Raceway, whoever, we always support each other in everything we do,” Parnell said, adding that the Kickers have a few front office employees who’ve spent time with the Squirrels as well, in addition to Peery.

“The Richmond sports community is all in this thing together. And I think that’s something that makes me as the old guy in the room really proud to be a part of the scene.”

Kickers chairman Rob Ukrop called Parnell when the Kickers were considering hiring Peery. The face of the Squirrels told the former Kicker that if he didn’t hire Peery, he’d be making a huge mistake.

“We always cheer for them (the Kickers), we’re proud of what they’re doing,” Parnell said. “We’re proud of the fact that some of the things they did and learned here, they’re implementing with the Kickers. We’re proud of the success they’re having.”

When asked what Peery means by “Parneyism,” Parnell laughed, and said one of his greatest joys in life is hearing things like that from people he loves and respects.

“The philosophy of loving every day, loving each other and loving the sport, whatever the sport is that we work in, loving the community that we live in, those are all founding principles of what we try to do,” Parnell said.

“Camp and his awesome squad over there are certainly perpetuating those things. But it makes me very, very proud that he would even say that. And a little bit emotional to be honest with you.”

And with that, Parnell ran off to take his customary place at the Squirrely Gates.

It’s a spot that Parnell tends to occupy following the conclusion of Squirrels games, shaking hands, smiling at and conversing with his patrons as they exit the facility, urging them to return and once again share in the gravitational environment produced by the Richmond sports community.

Much like Peery and Ukrop do at their own gates just across town.

And as the final fans strode out of City Stadium after the June 3 game against Chattanooga, visible to the northeast in the night sky were the flashes and rumblings of postgame fireworks at The Diamond.

“We’re blessed with great organizations that not only do great things on game day, but do great things 365 days a year. And when I look at the Kickers, that’s one of the biggest things I’ve noticed since Camp went there is they’re not just about soccer matches. They’re about festivals, community change,” Parnell said.

“We’re like that at the Squirrels, and all the other Richmond sports entities are like that. So it’s a great community to be involved in, I’m proud to be a part of it, and I’m very, very proud of Camp and all the people at the Kickers.”

