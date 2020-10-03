Kickers suffer worst defeat of season, 4-0 to visiting New England

But Richmond, led by an active Mwape, wasn’t held scoreless for lack of chances. The electrifying Zambian consistently combined with Argentine forward and Kickers leading scorer Emiliano Terzaghi to create opportunities.

Every time the Kickers created a turnover in their own half and broke, it was Mwape leading the charge on the ball and Terzaghi bearing down on the Revolution back line. When Mwape received the ball on the wings, his eyes gravitated toward Terzaghi’s movement in the box.

New England limited Richmond’s attacking duo with ample attention and physicality — every time Mwape or Terzaghi got on the ball near goal, they had two defenders in their face. A handful of fouls on the pair were also effective in impairing their ability to find a rhythm in the run of play.

Terzaghi nearly cut the deficit in half in the 54th minute when he got on the end of a probing pass between two Revolution defenders and found himself one-on-one with New England keeper Keegan Meyer. Meyer threw up his arms and got just enough on Terzaghi’s effort to take the sting out of it, and a Revolution defender cleared his lines to quell the danger.