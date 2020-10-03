Kickers suffer worst defeat of season, 4-0 to visiting New England

The Richmond Kickers came into Saturday’s contest at City Stadium against visiting New England Revolution II riding consecutive wins as they near the home stretch of what has been a promising debut season for head coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky.
But Sawatzky and his side encountered by far the largest roadblock of the encouraging campaign in a 4-0 defeat that included a penalty, an own goal and droves of missed chances.
Richmond (6-2-3) looked to have the opening goal in the 22nd minute when midfielder Mutaya Mwape’s free kick skipped across a sea of bodies in the box and found defender Wahab Ackwei at the far post. Ackwei made solid contact on the header but sent it inches wide.
The Revolution (4-2-6) opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when forward Orlando Sinclair’s header took a major deflection off a defender and snuck past Kickers keeper Akira Fitzgerald.
New England didn’t take long to double its lead. Colby Quinones drove toward goal in the 30th minute, and went down a couple steps inside the box when Mwape appeared to contact his trail leg. Nicolas Firmino thumped the ensuing penalty past a diving Fitzgerald and into the bottom-left corner to grab a commanding 2-0 lead. Six minutes later, Firmino was inches from making it 3-0, but his effort at the end of a breakaway hit the crossbar.
But Richmond, led by an active Mwape, wasn’t held scoreless for lack of chances. The electrifying Zambian consistently combined with Argentine forward and Kickers leading scorer Emiliano Terzaghi to create opportunities.
Every time the Kickers created a turnover in their own half and broke, it was Mwape leading the charge on the ball and Terzaghi bearing down on the Revolution back line. When Mwape received the ball on the wings, his eyes gravitated toward Terzaghi’s movement in the box.
New England limited Richmond’s attacking duo with ample attention and physicality — every time Mwape or Terzaghi got on the ball near goal, they had two defenders in their face. A handful of fouls on the pair were also effective in impairing their ability to find a rhythm in the run of play.
Terzaghi nearly cut the deficit in half in the 54th minute when he got on the end of a probing pass between two Revolution defenders and found himself one-on-one with New England keeper Keegan Meyer. Meyer threw up his arms and got just enough on Terzaghi’s effort to take the sting out of it, and a Revolution defender cleared his lines to quell the danger.
Richmond forward Oalex Anderson made his Kickers debut when he replaced Mwape in the 72nd minute. Anderson was signed in August, but the process of acquiring his visa delayed first game action for the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines native until Saturday.
New England added insult to injury in the 81st minute when a cross took an unlucky deflection off a Richmond defender for an own goal. Tiago Mendonca made it 4-0 just two minutes later, as Richmond was again caught chasing the game with numbers forward and the Revolution punished their opposition on a break.
Despite the loss, Richmond remained in second place in the USL League One standings, now tied with Union Omaha at 20 points.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim