Kickers take first place with 3-1 win over FC Tucson

The reigning USL League One goals king has grabbed a stake in the throne once again.

Emiliano Terzaghi, the Richmond Kickers’ star forward, claimed the Golden Boot award as the league’s top goal scorer in each of the past two seasons.

And, on Saturday night against FC Tucson at City Stadium, some second-half heroics from him both secured a 3-1 win for Richmond and pulled Terzaghi level at the top of the current list of league goal leaders this season.

Terzaghi netted a pair of scores after halftime, both on striking, sliding finishes in front of goal. His work helped Richmond grab a result that pushed the club into first place in the League One standings, in front of 3,170.

"Very impressive,” Kickers assistant coach Mika Elovaara said after the game, of Terzaghi’s finishing. “I mean, Emiliano Terzaghi is a goal scorer. The thing that I think is important to recognize about him, that he really is a smart guy, who works at his craft. And I think that's the reason why he can score in multiple ways.”

Richmond (10-6-4) on Saturday became the first team in the league to 10 wins and leapfrogged Greenville Triumph SC (9-6-5) for the top spot in the standings. Greenville fell 5-1 to Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Saturday.

Terzaghi tied Greenville’s Jacob Labovitz for most goals in League One this season, with 11. He, including goals at North Carolina FC on July 27 and at Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC this past Tuesday, has scored four goals in his last three outings.

Forward Ethan Vanacore-Decker joined the Kickers just about three weeks ago from Hailstorm FC, and had played against Terzaghi in league competition since 2020.

But Terzaghi’s ability has surprised him even more seeing it up close, as a teammate.

“To be honest, I played against him for three years. I thought, 'Oh yeah, he just scores goals,’” Vanacore-Decker said Saturday. “But he's an unbelievable finisher. It's pretty crazy. He'll run around the field and then, boom, two goals, just like that.

“He's a real talent, and he's a great player."

It was Vanacore-Decker, though, who struck first for Richmond Saturday. The Kickers fell into a 1-0 deficit in the 28th minute when FC Tucson’s Giovanni Calixtro launched a curling strike from roughly 16 yards out, into the top right corner of the goal.

But Vanacore-Decker equalized in the 45th minute, after he controlled a rocket of a ball from left back Stuart Ritchie, then fired. The service from Ritchie was key, Vanacore-Decker said, because he played it on the ground. That allowed for Vanacore-Decker’s quick touch toward goal, which he said wouldn’t have been possible if the ball was bounced his way instead.

It was Vanacore-Decker’s first Kickers goal.

“He’s a kid that has a really good attitude,” Terzaghi said of Vanacore-Decker, through a translator. “He brings a lot of quality to our team.”

The Kickers had a lead in the 56th minute, when forward Matthew Bentley tracked down a ball headed toward the touchline to push a cross to his left toward Terzaghi, who slid to beat Tucson (3-10-4) goalkeeper Carlos Merancio and score.

In the 64th minute, Terzaghi doubled his counter on the night. And it was Ritchie who played co-star again.

Ritchie, after receiving a pass ahead from Ethan Bryant, raced forward before sending a cross into the box from about 25 yards out. And, again, Terzaghi slid to finish.

“It's part of our identity to make sure that we find different ways of getting the ball to him, so that the opponent can't just get used to, 'OK, this is how you defend against Terzaghi,’” Elovaara said. “So it's very rewarding."

It’s also rewarding to Elovaara to see the number of players, like Ritchie, who are creating chances this year. Ten different players have assisted on goals so far.

Ritchie’s two assists Saturday moved him into a tie for third in that category on the team.

“He's very young, very fast, skillful and seriously can play a great ball — around the defense, through the defense,” Vanacore-Decker said of Ritchie.

To Elovaara, first place for the Kickers is just another rung in the ladder at this point of the season. There are still two months left in the season after all.

But, coming off a two-week string of road games, the Kickers are now winners of three straight.

It’s a favorable place to be, particularly heading into a major matchup at Greenville this Saturday.

And it’s a place they arrived after the goals king produced once again.

“We have a great culture of guys, we’re family,” Elovaara said. “When you look at the perseverance of our guys in the last two weeks, we come together, we got each other’s backs and then we hope to entertain our fans.”