Kickers' Terzaghi makes history with third straight MVP award

Forward Emiliano Terzaghi’s electric production since he joined the Richmond Kickers has now netted him more history.

Terzaghi, on Friday, was named USL League One’s Most Valuable Player for a third consecutive season. He’s the first player in American professional outdoor soccer to ever win a league MVP award three straight times.

The 29-year-old from Buenos Aires, Argentina, has 45 total goals in League One play in his three seasons with the Kickers, which is a League One record. That scoring pace has also won him three straight League One Golden Boots, as the circuit’s top scorer. He had a league-high 17 goals this season, helping propel Richmond to a first regular-season league title since 2013.

"Being named MVP for the third time along with three golden boots as well is a great source of pride for me,” Terzaghi said in a statement. “It is something that is very difficult to achieve and requires me to improve myself every season with a lot of work and effort. I thank each of my teammates, coaches, and family because without them none of this would be possible. I feel very proud."

Terzaghi scored 10 goals in 15 games as part of a shortened debut 2020 season with the Kickers, then 18 goals in 27 games in 2021.

Nine of his goals this year came across a nine-game stretch from July to September, helping Richmond go unbeaten in 12 of its final 13 games heading into the playoffs.

His tally this season included four tying goals and three game-winning goals.

Terzaghi was one of two MVP nominees from the Kickers this year, with midfielder Jonathan Bolanos.

On Wednesday, Kickers midfielder Ethan Bryant was named the League One Young Player of the Year and, on Thursday, Kickers head coach and chief sporting officer Darren Sawatzky was named League One Coach of the Year.