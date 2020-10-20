Kickers unified in support of social justice demonstrations

It has become common practice across the soccer world for players on both teams to kneel just before kicking off a match, many with fists raised, in a display of unity against all forms of racism and discrimination.

Such was the case at City Stadium Saturday night, though most members of the Kickers stood for the national anthem before taking a knee prior to kickoff.

Midfielder Ryley Kraft, however, in addition to a handful of substitutes, knelt during the anthem, many with fists raised. Social justice demonstrations are something head coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky has discussed at length with his extensively diverse club -- Richmond has on its roster players hailing from the United States, Japan, Brazil, Ghana, Zambia, Colombia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sweden and Argentina.

"The United States is a beautiful country in so many ways. We have freedom of speech and we have the ability to say and do what we want," Sawatzky said after Saturday's match.