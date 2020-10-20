Kickers unified in support of social justice demonstrations

It has become common practice across the soccer world for players on both teams to kneel just before kicking off a match, many with fists raised, in a display of unity against all forms of racism and discrimination.
Such was the case at City Stadium Saturday night, though most members of the Kickers stood for the national anthem before taking a knee prior to kickoff.
Midfielder Ryley Kraft, however, in addition to a handful of substitutes, knelt during the anthem, many with fists raised. Social justice demonstrations are something head coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky has discussed at length with his extensively diverse club -- Richmond has on its roster players hailing from the United States, Japan, Brazil, Ghana, Zambia, Colombia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sweden and Argentina.
"The United States is a beautiful country in so many ways. We have freedom of speech and we have the ability to say and do what we want," Sawatzky said after Saturday's match.
"We've talked extensively about what it means to support each other and support our brothers. ... We have people from all walks of life. We made the decision together, all of us, that you could demonstrate in the way that you wanted to, because this is a free country. ... I have all my players' backs and if anybody discriminates against them, you gotta deal with me. And I'm very, very proud of my team because of the way they've handled themselves and taken care of each other. So from that perspective, I love my team, and I'm really proud of this diverse group of awesome individuals."
TERZAGHI DINGED UP: No player in USL League One has scored more goals than Richmond's Emiliano Terzaghi this season, and it's not particularly close -- the Argentine has netted 10 goals, and the two players tied for second have seven apiece.
With two matches to play, Terzaghi is well on his way to winning the league's Golden Boot award for top scorer, and he's on the short list for league MVP.
In the latter half of the season, however, Sawatzky said Terzaghi's form has earned him increased defensive attention and physicality from Richmond's opposition.
"It's pretty ridiculous. Every time he passes the ball, some kid goes flying through the back of him. It's tough ... you're not going to have too many quality soccer players when you have thugs running through them," Sawatzky said after Saturday's 1-0 loss to South Georgia Tormenta FC.
Sawatzky said Terzaghi got kicked through his calves and rolled his ankle during the match, and that he is "maybe out for awhile." As of Tuesday, the club could not provide an update on the striker's availability for Wednesday's or Saturday's matches.
"We've leaned on Emiliano quite a bit this year when things happen and he can find a goal or two for us and create something," Sawatzky said.
"And just every time for the last four games that he's touched the ball he's pretty much been kicked in the air. So we're going to have to find a couple different ways to deal with that."
The top two teams in the USL League One standings at the end of the season meet in the championship match. As of Tuesday, Richmond sat in third on 23 points, with a match in hand on second-place Union Omaha with 26 points.
The Kickers' match Wednesday against Orlando City B is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m.
