Kickers vault into first place with comeback win behind Bolanos-Terzaghi duo

The Richmond Kickers have been building toward this moment since hiring Darren Sawatzky to be the club's head coach and sporting director in November 2019.

The opportunity to play meaningful games in September and October, in a fight to host USL League One's six-team playoff -- that's where Richmond found itself Wednesday night at City Stadium, beneath menacing clouds and intermittent rain, as Sawatzky's project took another step toward its apex in a 3-1, come-from-behind victory over South Georgia Tormenta FC.

The victory vaulted Richmond (12-7-5) into first place in the 11-team league's standings on 41 points, one clear of second-place Union Omaha. The top two teams in the league earn first-round byes in the playoffs, and the No. 1 seed hosts the entire playoff tournament.

"I'm very happy with the win, but we have a ways to go before we really do some damage," a drenched Sawatzky said postgame.

Richmond conceded in the 10th minute after Jonathan Bolanos proved a tad overzealous on a tackle through the back of a South Georgia player in the box.

The referee pointed to the penalty spot without descension from Richmond players, and Adrian Billhardt buried a low-driven spot kick to Akira Fitzgerald's left to make it 1-0 as the Kickers keeper dove to his right.

"We're at home, this is another playoff game in our minds," Bolanos said of his team's mindset after falling behind early.

"We need to stay in those top three spots, so this win was huge for us, we were able to turn it around with our mentality."

Kickers striker Emiliano Terzaghi leveled in the 55th minute when League 1 assist leader Bolanos slotted a through ball past the South Georgia back line to put Terzaghi one-on-one with the keeper.

The Argentine goal scorer, cool as always, chipped a savvy finish to the right of the oncoming keeper to make it 1-1. Red smoke rose from the Kickers Red Army cheering section in its traditional Section O as the 2,162 in attendance erupted.

It was Terzaghi's league-leading 15th goal of the season, and Bolanos' 10th assist, tying a USL League One single-season assist record and putting him two off Ruben Espinoza's club record of 12, set in 1996.

"Johnny is a great friend, he's one of the first guys I met when I come here, we have that connection on and off the field," Terzaghi said through an interpreter.

"His impact on me and my impact on him allows us to empower each other and you saw that today."

Bolanos said his understanding of Terzaghi's movement and where the forward wants service has grown exponentially.

"I've read Emi's movements perfectly these past two games, we've been able to click really well," he said. "As soon as he made that run, I knew I could slip it in behind. ... We just feed off of each other."

Sawatzky, Bolanos and Terzaghi all noted a strong bond between the two Spanish-speaking forwards, a connection that goes back years to when both players were new at the club.

"The trick is, there's a rhythm here," Sawatzky said of the understanding between his attacking players.

"I said it would take three years to get the culture right, it really takes three years to get the rhythm right. You want it to happen right away and it doesn't. Those guys (Bolanos, Terzaghi and attacking midfielder Nil Vinyals) are really instinctual now, and it worked out for us tonight."

Bolanos put Richmond ahead for good in the 72nd minute when Stuart Ritchie sent a perfectly placed square ball into the box and through a crowd of South Georgia defenders. The ball found Bolanos on a plate, and the winger placed it into the bottom-left corner past a frozen South Georgia keeper.

It was Ritchie's fourth assist of the season and Bolanos' fifth goal.

Bolanos made it six goals on the season and two on the night, dribbling past an oncoming keeper and passing the ball into an empty net in a 95th-minute breakaway to give Richmond the final margin.

Kickers players ran over to Section O after the final whistle, high-fiving in revelry with the Red Army as red smoke filled its corner of the stadium, the significance of Richmond's comeback as its campaign reaches crunch time certainly not lost on the club's most ardent supporters.

Sawatzky said he and his players are well aware of the league table and the meaning behind each result as the season approaches its climax. But what's more important to them is looking inward, and staying focused on their own improvement.

"If we play our best game, then the table takes care of itself," he said.

Wednesday's match was held in conjunction with 2 End the Stigma, a nonprofit that benefits local recovery-focused charities. Founder Jill Cichowicz's son, Carter, was one of three first-kick takers.

"For the Richmond Kickers, we take any chance we can to partner with people that are trying to shine a light on the challenges we have in the community," said Kickers chairman Rob Ukrop.

"Together, we want to find solutions that work for people and just make the community one that works for one another and helps elevate what you're trying to share."