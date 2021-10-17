Kickers win fifth straight in dramatic fashion

Kickers striker Emiliano Terzaghi broke the USL League One single-season goal scoring record with his 17th goal of the campaign Saturday, an 88th-minute winner to give Richmond a 3-2 home win over rival Forward Madison.

In front of the Kickers’ largest crowd of the season (3,212) at their final regular-season home game at City Stadium, Richmond (11-8-7) captured its fifth consecutive victory behind two goals from Terzaghi.

A 32nd-minute equalizer from Chris Cole off a pretty delivery on a corner by Nil Vinyals tied things up at 1-1 after Madison (6-8-11) had taken an early lead.

Terzaghi put home a deflected shot in the 45th minute to give the ‘Roos their first lead. An own goal tied things up again just two minutes later, and the deadlock held until Terzaghi’s record-breaking game-winner.

Richmond takes its five-game winning streak to Nebraska next Saturday to take on league leaders Union Omaha at 7 p.m. EST.