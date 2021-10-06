Kickers win third straight, move into playoff position

The Richmond Kickers won a third straight game, in what’s been familiar fashion, on Wednesday night at City Stadium to move into playoff position in USL League One.

Richmond topped Forward Madison (Wisc.) FC 1-0, on an eighth-minute goal by Emiliano Terzaghi. It was his league-leading 15th goal of the season, and was a third consecutive time the Kickers won on a goal by him.

In the current win streak, Richmond bested Toronto II 1-0 (Sept. 25) on a Terzaghi goal and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 1-0 (Oct. 2) on a Terzaghi goal.

Wednesday’s win pushed the Kickers (9-8-7) into fifth place in the League One standings with four games to go in the regular season. The top six teams make the playoffs.

Terzaghi’s goal against Forward Madison FC (6-6-11) came on a cross from Chris Cole, at the edge of the 18-yard box. Terzaghi picked the ball up right in front of Madison goalkeeper Phil Breno and shuffled it into the net.

Then Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald finished off his ninth clean sheet of the season.