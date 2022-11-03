Kirk Cousins returns to FedEx Field on Sunday for the first time since playing in Washington

ASHBURN — Kirk Cousins returns to FedEx Field this weekend for the first time since leaving Washington after the 2017 season, but he won't find a lot of familiar faces.

Just three players who will suit up for the Commanders this weekend played with Cousins — punter Tress Way, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Way and Fuller remembered Cousins as a meticulous planner and a smart football mind, but that didn't stop Way from trying to get in his head during a round of volleyball during a backyard cookout for players and their families.

"It's hard to get him really rattled, but if you do get him really rattled, he does have a word that he'll bust off once in a while," Way said. "He doesn't curse, but if you can get him to say frickers, you know you've got him."

Way isn't sure that's exactly what the Commanders need to secure victory on Sunday, but he'll offer it up anyway.

"I don't know what Cover 2 means, or any of the defenses or offenses, but that's really the psychological warfare," the punter joked.

Taylor Heinicke was, coincidentally, a member of the Vikings during Cousins' golden era in Washington.

A 9-7 record in 2015 led to a playoff appearance after a late-season win in Philadelphia, something Cousins remembered this week during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan in Washington.

"When we landed and came back to the facility at 2 a.m., 3 a.m., the entire entrance was covered with fans," he said. "I'll never forget the people banging on our windows ... it was just so cool, so special.

"We wanted to chase that and experience more of that, but unfortunately we just didn't get to a place in '16 and '17 and do more of that."

The biggest letdown was the 2016 season, when Washington had a win-and-in game against the New York Giants on the final day of the season.

The Giants had already clinched a playoff berth, and rested their starters in the second half (Odell Beckham Jr. and the receivers would famously go to South Beach after the game).

However, Cousins and the offense couldn't score a late touchdown, and an interception ended the team's playoff aspirations.

A 7-9 record the next year marked the end of the relationship, with Washington never offering big money and Cousins never willing to sign for a discount with an organization he felt never fully embraced him.

He's now played more games in Minnesota (70) than he did in Washington (62), and has the Vikings a red-hot 6-1 entering Sunday's matchup.

Cousins has one more year remaining on his deal with the Vikings, but his salary cap hit next year is $48 million, meaning the Vikings will almost certainly extend the contract to get salary cap relief for their talented roster.

Despite the talent around him, Cousins has just one playoff appearance in his four full seasons, and an offseason coaching switch brought in Kevin O'Connell to try to jump-start the offense.

"Kirk's always been one of the top quarterbacks in the league," said Fuller. "A guy that can make throws. A guy that's smart. So it's definitely going to be fun."

Fuller predicted mixed emotions among the fans, with some applauding Cousins on his return and others jeering him.

If past trends hold, there are also likely to be plenty of Vikings fans in the crowd, though they, too, may have mixed emotions about their quarterback.