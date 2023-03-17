Kurt Busch may have been sidelined from racing since July of last year, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to be involved in NASCAR events.

The 2004 Cup Series champion’s latest endeavor brought him to Richmond Raceway on Thursday, where he appeared at Track Laps for Charity, an initiative benefiting Richmond Raceway Cares and Special Olympics Virginia.

“To be here early for race weekend and to promote it with Toyota, that was the main initiative,” Busch said. “To be with Special Olympics, and then to have the fan initiative of being on-track and driving your own car on track, that’s the coolest thing. So when I heard there was fan involvement, I’m like, ‘Heck yeah, I’ll be there for that.’”

Busch spent time with the athletes on infield racing simulators and took photos in victory lane, later holding a Q&A session and signing everything from diecasts to hats.

“[It’s just] the excitement level of what NASCAR brings to this community, and how Richmond Raceway has a fan event like this, a fundraiser with Special Olympics, and then to meet some of the Special Olympians and to see their passion for their sport,” Busch said.

The event took place just over two weeks ahead of NASCAR’s race weekend at the track, which will feature Whelen Modified Tour, Xfinity Series and Cup Series action.

Richmond Raceway president Lori Waran began her role shortly before the late summer race weekend in 2022, and the spring slate marks her second race weekend at the helm of the track.

“The first weekend was, in one word, thrilling,” Waran said. “Just the excitement that you felt that weekend and the energy from the entire fanbase and community was just exhilarating. I had experienced it on the fan side, from the parking lot to the midway to coming in […] but seeing it from the other side, it was just an incredible experience. Everyone was so welcoming.”

Richmond Raceway is also holding three simultaneous rooftop celebrations in the city on Thursday, March 30, the night before the first race of the three-day event. Waran described the weekend as a six-day festival, which will include multiple concerts, food trucks and more. NASCAR is also celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023.

“I'm just excited to see the fans excited,” Waran said. “Almost every time I meet a fan, they share a memory with me, and that's what we're all about. We're about building memories. I have special memories here of my own with my grandfather, with my husband and with my family.

"I cannot wait to see the memories that we're getting ready to build in a couple of weeks here.”

Busch, most recently the driver of the No. 45 for 23XI Racing, scored one victory last season for the team owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Virginia native Denny Hamlin. The 34-time Cup Series winner has logged more than 10,000 laps led at the premier level and scored three trophies at Richmond. Two of those came in Cup, in 2005 and 2015, while the third came while driving for brother Kyle’s then-Nationwide Series team in 2012.

A crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway in 2022 caused him to step away from driving, as he suffered from a head injury and concussion-like symptoms.

Since the career pause, Busch continued as a consultant with 23XI, guiding both Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace. Two-time Xfinity Series champion Reddick moved from Richard Childress Racing to the Toyota stable for 2023, taking over Busch’s No. 45.

“I’m just trying to help with communication with our core group on the [No.] 45 car to get him going quicker and have less mistakes, and to be as precise as we can with everything," Busch said. "With him getting a top five last week, it’s like, ‘All right, now we’ve got some of the newness behind us. Let’s start rolling.’”

Coincidentally, Thursday also marked the 20th anniversary of Busch’s involvement in the closest finish in Cup Series history to that point, where he and Ricky Craven dueled at Darlington Raceway in 2003. Busch was dealing with power steering issues while leading as Craven closed in with mere laps remaining.

“When [Craven] caught me, I just didn’t pull over,” Busch said. “I wanted to try to block him in a weird way that would really juke him and try to confuse him, because you don’t really throw blocks at Darlington."

Craven won the race by .002 seconds, later tied by a 2011 race at Talladega Superspeedway, but both drivers traded paint and everything else off of the final turn at the track “Too Tough to Tame.” The battle immediately became the stuff of legend, with the track even naming foods after the drivers for a period of time.

“I’ve told the story almost 2,000 times, and maybe if I tell it 2,000 more times, I’ll get that two-thousandth of a second back and I might win it one day,” Busch added with a laugh. “[It’s] an awesome story to share and it’s an awesome finish to be a part of.”