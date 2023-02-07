Evan Thorpe, a former Henrico High football player, asks K'Von Wallace to sign his wedding vest at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday.
Highland Springs WR K'Von Wallace(5) runs as the team plays against Stone Bridge during the fourth quarter of 5A state championship game at Scott Stadium, University of Virginia on Saturday. 12/5/2019: Clemson safety K'Von Wallace raced down the sidelines for a touchdown after intercepting the ball during a game against Charlotte in September. Wallace is a three-year starter for the Tigers and a third-team All-ACC selection. The Associated Press Clemson safety K'Von Wallace raced down the sidelines for a touchdown after intercepting the ball during a game against Charlotte in September. Wallace is a three-year starter for the Tigers and a third-team All-ACC selection. The Associated Press K'Von Wallace (left) and Khalil Watson, seen when they were juniors at Highland Springs High School in Henrico County, met in elementary school and remain close. Courtesy of Khalil Watson Highland Springs WR K'Von Wallace(5) runs as the team plays against Stone Bridge during the fourth quarter of 5A state championship game at Scott Stadium, University of Virginia on Saturday. DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH// Highland Springs WR K'Von Wallace(5) runs as the team plays against Stone Bridge during the fourth quarter of 5A state championship game at Scott Stadium, University of Virginia on Saturday. DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH// North Carolina State's Zonovan Knight (24) runs away from Clemson's K'Von Wallace (12) for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Karl B DeBlaker North Carolina State's Zonovan Knight (24) runs away from Clemson's K'Von Wallace (12) for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Karl B 7/21/2020: K'Von Wallace didn't pick up any high-level offers until after his senior season at Highland Springs. He signed with Clemson on signing day. DANIE
Clemson safety K'Von Wallace (12) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace takes picture during the NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Philip)
Russell Wilson's Super Bowl title gave him two in his career (he won in high school at Collegiate).
But only one player has completed the trifecta, albeit under very different circumstances.
Willie Lanier won the VIA title while at Maggie Walker in 1962. The Virginia Interscholastic Association was the Black version of the VHSL, as segregation was still the policy at the time.
In college it was a similar experience. His Morgan State team won the Orange Blossom Classic football game, which was referred to as the "Black national championship." Lanier's team also won one of the first integrated bowl games, the 1966 Tangerine Bowl.
He then won Super Bowl IV with the Kansas City Chiefs, Wallace's opponent this weekend.
Asked about the potential trifecta, Wallace said he had been told he'd be the first, but was intrigued by Lanier's story, and attempted to FaceTime him from a Times-Dispatch reporter's phone (it was late in the evening at the time; Lanier called back in the morning).
There are other athletes who come close to meeting the trifecta criteria but can't fully claim the achievement. Swimmer Townley Haas won college titles at Texas and Olympic gold, but he was only a club champion in high school – Benedictine's swim team has never won a state title.
For Wallace, his big-game experience will come in handy this week, as he said the media day atmosphere was similar to when he was playing for national titles at Clemson.
He echoed the rest of the Eagles team, which has worked to convey a singular message this week in Phoenix: We're here to win.
"It doesn't really mean much about the trifecta unless I go do it," Wallace noted. "I feel like the experience is great, but we came here for one task and one task only, and that's to win the ball game. Anything other than that is a lot of wasted time."
Wallace's Highland Springs teams were on the forefront of a major breakthrough for the area, as Richmond schools were often defeated by their counterparts in Tidewater or Northern Virginia.
Over the past decade, though, the Springers have become the team to beat.
"You go back and look at the first teams, in '13 and '14, we'd go undefeated or having a winning record all year, then go to the playoffs and lose," he said. "We just didn't know how to finish. Coach (Loren) Johnson finally found a formula of learning how to finish, and that's been the difference."
With the Eagles, Wallace has been a key role player, though he gained national attention in the NFC title game when he was picked up and thrown by a frustrated Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers.
Wallace laughed it off when asked on Monday.
"I get tossed around a lot," he said. "I ain't really tripping too much, being worried about that. I'm here trying to chase a ring."
Wallace said he hopes even being at the Super Bowl is inspiration to those in Richmond who are growing up in similar circumstances.
"I'm doing it so everybody where I come from can know it's possible," he said. "I hope it gives them a little bit of motivation, a little pep in their step."
Wallace noted that almost exactly two years ago, two days before the 2021 Super Bowl, he tweeted out: "(I'm going to) win a Super Bowl in Philly watch!"
"I told the Eagles when I was drafted, y'all gonna get a Super Bowl out of me," he said.
"I feel like I wasn't born to lose, but I feel God has blessed me to continue to win and continue to prosper and keep moving forward."
Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace takes picture during the NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Philip)