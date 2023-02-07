PHOENIX, Ariz. — By winning high school and college championships, K'Von Wallace put himself in rarefied air on the Richmond sports mountain.

Sunday at the Super Bowl, Wallace has the chance to do what only one other person has done, and reach the summit.

Wallace, a Highland Springs and Clemson star, plays safety for the Philadelphia Eagles, and could complete the "trifecta" of titles with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

His journey from Creighton Court to the NFL has been well documented, but retains every bit of its power as he prepares for his latest big game.

"I've been thinking about it," he said. "I don't really look at myself as a hero or somebody that's a superstar, in the limelight, whatever.

"But for me to come from that and to end up on this type of stage, to go through everything I went through and to be as blessed as I am, man, I'm happy. I can't ask for nothing better than this."

Russell Wilson's Super Bowl title gave him two in his career (he won in high school at Collegiate).

But only one player has completed the trifecta, albeit under very different circumstances.

Willie Lanier won the VIA title while at Maggie Walker in 1962. The Virginia Interscholastic Association was the Black version of the VHSL, as segregation was still the policy at the time.

In college it was a similar experience. His Morgan State team won the Orange Blossom Classic football game, which was referred to as the "Black national championship." Lanier's team also won one of the first integrated bowl games, the 1966 Tangerine Bowl.

He then won Super Bowl IV with the Kansas City Chiefs, Wallace's opponent this weekend.

Asked about the potential trifecta, Wallace said he had been told he'd be the first, but was intrigued by Lanier's story, and attempted to FaceTime him from a Times-Dispatch reporter's phone (it was late in the evening at the time; Lanier called back in the morning).

There are other athletes who come close to meeting the trifecta criteria but can't fully claim the achievement. Swimmer Townley Haas won college titles at Texas and Olympic gold, but he was only a club champion in high school – Benedictine's swim team has never won a state title.

For Wallace, his big-game experience will come in handy this week, as he said the media day atmosphere was similar to when he was playing for national titles at Clemson.

He echoed the rest of the Eagles team, which has worked to convey a singular message this week in Phoenix: We're here to win.

"It doesn't really mean much about the trifecta unless I go do it," Wallace noted. "I feel like the experience is great, but we came here for one task and one task only, and that's to win the ball game. Anything other than that is a lot of wasted time."

Wallace's Highland Springs teams were on the forefront of a major breakthrough for the area, as Richmond schools were often defeated by their counterparts in Tidewater or Northern Virginia.

Over the past decade, though, the Springers have become the team to beat.

"You go back and look at the first teams, in '13 and '14, we'd go undefeated or having a winning record all year, then go to the playoffs and lose," he said. "We just didn't know how to finish. Coach (Loren) Johnson finally found a formula of learning how to finish, and that's been the difference."

With the Eagles, Wallace has been a key role player, though he gained national attention in the NFC title game when he was picked up and thrown by a frustrated Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers.

Wallace laughed it off when asked on Monday.

"I get tossed around a lot," he said. "I ain't really tripping too much, being worried about that. I'm here trying to chase a ring."

Wallace said he hopes even being at the Super Bowl is inspiration to those in Richmond who are growing up in similar circumstances.

"I'm doing it so everybody where I come from can know it's possible," he said. "I hope it gives them a little bit of motivation, a little pep in their step."

Wallace noted that almost exactly two years ago, two days before the 2021 Super Bowl, he tweeted out: "(I'm going to) win a Super Bowl in Philly watch!"

"I told the Eagles when I was drafted, y'all gonna get a Super Bowl out of me," he said.

"I feel like I wasn't born to lose, but I feel God has blessed me to continue to win and continue to prosper and keep moving forward."

