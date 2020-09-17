Kyler Murray vs. Chase Young is the best Week 2 matchup not getting national attention

One thing Rivera will stress is keeping a defensive rotation.

Among Young, Sweat and Kerrigan, only two are on the field at a time, meaning the group can challenge Murray late in the game, when he might be wearing down but they’re still fresh.

“When you turn on that tape, it definitely gives you anxiety watching them harass Carson,” Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “They had them behind the chains the entire game; third-and-20s, third-and-17, third-and-25. ... That front seven is as good as anybody in the league.”

So that’s anxiety for both Rivera and Kingsbury, though their nervousness will benefit home viewers, who will get to enjoy one of the week’s most intriguing games of chess.

“It’s definitely difficult, I would say, with a guy like that,” Young said. “With a shorter guy, he’ll be harder to see, harder to tackle, and he’s real good in space. So it’ll be a challenge, but I feel like the entire defense is up for it.”

Young is a trendy early pick to be the defensive rookie of the year, an award Murray won on the offensive side last year.

Part of Murray’s success was that, even though he was sacked 48 times, he may have eluded just as many.