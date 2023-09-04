The minor league season for decades wrapped up on Labor Day. Not any longer, because the season is longer, in terms of the span from opening day to conclusion, though not in number of games played.

The Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels begin their final homestand Tuesday, against the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians), and the Squirrels complete their regular season Sept. 17, at Erie.

What caused the season to expand?

There are still about 140 games. They’re just spread out more since Major League Baseball began operating the minor leagues in 2021 and built into schedules more off days for players' welfare.

The Flying Squirrels’ season began on April 7, about the time it has since they came to town in 2010, and about the time the Triple-A Richmond Braves did from 1966-2008.

In April, MLB owners voted unanimously to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement with minor league players. That increased salaries and upgraded lifestyle and medical care for those in the minors.

Based on the CBA, most Double-A players earn a salary range of $30,000-$37,000, and all minor leaguers now have “free housing, improved facilities, better clubhouse conditions, and reduced in-season travel with better geographical alignment,” according to MLB.

Under MLB supervision, Mondays became off days throughout minor league baseball. Prior to the new setup, a minor league team may have gotten off a day, or two, per summer month.

“It’s easier for the players, and (MLB is) lining up the major league season a little more with the minor league season,” Lou DiBella, the managing general partner of the Flying Squirrels, said Monday.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing, and I also think it’s a little bit cooler in early September than it is in the dog days of summer. I have no issue with it.”

The Flying Squirrels' 2022 season ended Sept. 22, after a two-game division playoff series, and two defeats, at Erie.

From a business standpoint, regular-season September dates allow owners and operators of minor league teams to keep as many home games/gates as they had under the previous format. That means they can satisfy season-ticket holders and advertising partners expecting that number of events in exchange for their investments.

The same number of games over a longer period of time is satisfactory with player-development offices of MLB organizations. They like that players have one guaranteed rest day a week, better overall working conditions, and that their seasons more closely parallel the MLB season.

The extended minor league season, however, now does run into the school year and football season. Fans’ attention is perhaps not as much on baseball, or any other entertainment option, as it was during the summer months.

But things change, and this is the way MLB wants the calendar for minor league teams, DiBella recognized. Before MLB took over the minors, the minor league teams through a central office determined their schedules. They closed shops on Labor Day weekend because that was generally a more attractive business model for their best interests.

“This (adjusted timeframe) creates a more manageable lifestyle in terms of travel … player development for the players,” said DiBella. “The MLB season goes through the end of September, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with us being a little bit more aligned with that.”

The Eastern League playoffs include four qualifiers: the winners of each of two divisions from both season halves, based on the best winning percentage of each half. In the event the same team wins both halves, the team with the next best winning percentage in the second half advances.

Richmond (32-25) is in second place in the EL Southwest Division second-half race, one game behind Erie (33-24), which won the first half. The Flying Squirrels have 12 games remaining, the final six at Erie.

The Flying Squirrels’ games Tuesday through Saturday this week against Akron at The Diamond begin at 6:05 p.m., 30 minutes earlier that the season’s previous weekday home games, and Sunday’s game starts at 1:35 p.m., as usual.

