Landon Collins aims to show he's still an elite safety after beating expectations in rehabbing a torn Achilles

The timeline for Landon Collins’ return from a torn Achilles was between 9 and 12 months, doctors told the Washington Football Team safety after his injury in October.
Friday, he told reporters he officially returned after seven and a half months.
Through the first three days of training camp, the safety said he feels incredible. Coach Ron Rivera said Collins was in great shape and “ready to roll.”
“Do I feel the same? I feel way better than before, feel stronger, faster, in shape,” Collins said. “I'm just doing my thing.”
During Friday morning’s training camp session, Collins certainly showed it, too. As he walked out toward the field, the safety was dancing to Frankie Beverly playing on the loudspeakers. He continued dancing periodically during breaks between sessions as well.
Collins looked smooth and comfortable backpedalling and then turning on a dime for early warm-up drills. He got low and scooped up a big exercise ball during a fumble recovery drill. He went through another drill that included backpedalling and then stepping up and intercepting a pass, carefully timing breaks on the ball.
“Eyes before feet,” one defensive backs coach repeated as each safety went through the motions.
Later in a full 11-on-11 segment, Collins read the quarterback’s eyes and made that very same break toward the ball. He lept into the air and nearly picked it off, running along the sideline after the play frustrated that he hadn’t secured the interception.
“He’s out there flying around,” quarterback Taylor Heinicke said of Collins.
“There's that physical presence,” Rivera added. “He is a playmaker of sorts because he plays downhill.”
The time off gave Collins the opportunity to focus on his body and the parts of his game which needed refining. He followed carefully regimented instructions from his doctor, as well as a team in Louisiana and another from his training facility in New Jersey.
He made sure he wasn’t overweight when he returned, because that would put additional stress on the recovering left Achilles tendon. The NFL veteran followed the lead of his doctors and took the time to execute the proper rehab treatment, Rivera said.
“Sometimes guys kind of taper off a little bit when they shouldn't be,” Rivera added. “He seemed to push himself through it, completely all the way through and that was really good to see.”
During OTAs before Collins was cleared to return, defensive backs coach Chris Harris said Collins would stand 40 yards behind the play and watch alongside him. Those “mental reps” kept him sharp so when he did return to the “groove of things,” it wasn’t rushed, Harris added. Collins still got antsy watching from the sidelines, but the reps helped.
Alongside Harris, Collins would monitor the personnel on the field, the play call, and how each play unfolded. Watching those reps from a coach’s perspective allowed him to play at such a high speed now that he’s back, Rivera said.
Collins, who’s entering his seventh season in the league, said he had “butterflies” before the first day of training camp for the first time in years. He watched film to help calm those nerves, “slow my mind down,” and get back into the football mindset.
Collins sustained the injury during Week 7 last season in a 25-3 win over the Cowboys at FedEx Field, and had surgery the following Monday. He was replaced by rookie and seventh round 2020 draft pick Kamren Curl, who has since blossomed into a reliable defensive option.
With Collins’ return, Washington has a lot of strong options and competition, Rivera said. During training camp, Collins has been rotating between 1st- and 2nd-team reps, alongside Curl. The latter has excellent range, Rivera said, and having both available opens up options for Collins to potentially play linebacker or push up higher in the box, Collins added.
“Us being on the field together is amazing because… we can be versatile,” Collins said. “Now, you don't know who's blitzing, because he's a good blitzer, I'm a good blitzer. You don't know what side we're coming from — we can disguise a lot more.”
Collins is approaching a make-or-break year during his tenure with Washington. His six-year contract allows him to be cut after this season, Year 3, with minimal cap implications, and he’s among the highest-paid safeties in the league. He’s coming off a 2020 season where he missed nine regular season games due to injury. But Collins is confident he can handle it. Pressure breaks pipes, but, “I’m a strong pipe,” he said with a laugh.
“I want to prove that I am the best safety,” Collins said. “That’s what they brought me here for. They didn’t give me that paycheck just to come in here and lollygag. I live with that on my shoulders all the time. That is the pressure I am talking about."