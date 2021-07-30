Landon Collins aims to show he's still an elite safety after beating expectations in rehabbing a torn Achilles

“He’s out there flying around,” quarterback Taylor Heinicke said of Collins.

“There's that physical presence,” Rivera added. “He is a playmaker of sorts because he plays downhill.”

The time off gave Collins the opportunity to focus on his body and the parts of his game which needed refining. He followed carefully regimented instructions from his doctor, as well as a team in Louisiana and another from his training facility in New Jersey.

He made sure he wasn’t overweight when he returned, because that would put additional stress on the recovering left Achilles tendon. The NFL veteran followed the lead of his doctors and took the time to execute the proper rehab treatment, Rivera said.

“Sometimes guys kind of taper off a little bit when they shouldn't be,” Rivera added. “He seemed to push himself through it, completely all the way through and that was really good to see.”

During OTAs before Collins was cleared to return, defensive backs coach Chris Harris said Collins would stand 40 yards behind the play and watch alongside him. Those “mental reps” kept him sharp so when he did return to the “groove of things,” it wasn’t rushed, Harris added. Collins still got antsy watching from the sidelines, but the reps helped.