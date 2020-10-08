Landon Donovan's defense of gay player spurs new USL initiatives

San Diego Loyal SC coach and United States soccer legend Landon Donovan last week prompted a conversation within the U.S. soccer community when he pulled his USL Championship side off the field in protest to begin the second half of a match against Phoenix Rising FC.
Donovan’s decision came after San Diego player Collin Martin — who announced he is gay at a 2018 pride night event — claimed Phoenix’s Junior Flemmings directed a homophobic slur at him.
San Diego took the field to begin the second half before the entire team went to a knee and proceeded to walk off the pitch.
Flemmings has since been issued a six-game suspension and undisclosed fine for “the use of foul and abusive language in the form of a homophobic slur,” the USL Championship announced Tuesday.
USL League One, of which the Richmond Kickers are a member, lies one tier below the USL Championship. The United Soccer League governs both, and last week it announced a partnership with The Institute for Sport and Social Justice through which all USL staff and players will undergo mandatory training and education.
“First, I would say there’s no place in sports or anywhere in this country or around the world for that type of behavior,” said Kickers head coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky.
“I think it’s pretty powerful what Landon did, this is a pretty tumultuous time in our country. We 100% support everybody, we’re a pretty diverse team here, and we don’t want any of our guys to ever feel that way.”
The incident occurred amid the backdrop of another slur directed at a San Diego player. Just a week earlier, a racist slur was directed at the Loyal’s Elijah Martin by LA Galaxy II defender Omar Ontiveros. The Galaxy parted ways with Ontiveros two days later. San Diego finished that match but ultimately asked the USL to be allowed to forfeit the 1-1 draw.
The USL also announced it will work with the USL Players Association and both the Championship and League One Boards of Governors to “institute increased sanctions for players and coaches found to have used foul and abusive language.”
The Institute for Sport and Social Justice holds partnerships with the NFL, MLB, NBA, MLS and NASCAR. It is made up of former athletes and aims to provide impactful strategies designed to address social issues.
The training administered to the Kickers and other USL teams will include interactive lectures which address issues such as: power and privilege, the workplace impact of unconscious bias, the power of language and symbolism, and intersectionality and allyship, among others, according to the USL announcement.
Speaking after Saturday’s 4-0 loss to visiting New England Revolution II, Sawatzky said he’s proud the USL acted swiftly to address concerns surrounding social issues such as those on display in the circumstance between San Diego and Phoenix.
“This is a crazy time, and all I would say is if that did in fact happen, I think there’s a lot of educating that needs to happen,” Sawatzky said.
At the time of Sawatzky’s comments, the USL still was investigating and had not yet suspended Flemmings.
“I’m proud of our league for stepping up and working on that with us,” he said. “But, man, it’s very unfortunate and sad. I hope it’s corrected, and if that was said I hope that people are appropriately punished.”
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim