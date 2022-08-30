Larson holds key to final grade on predictions

They call it the regular season.

Breaking news: For the NASCAR Cup Series, this has been a most irregular season.

Much of what has happened in the 26 races that brought the series to the doorstep of its 10-race playoff run — starting Sunday evening at Darlington Raceway — has defied expectations.

The crème de la crème of American stock car racing, the Cup Series featured a new and very different race car. That “Next Gen” car ferried a whopping irregular total of 16 drivers to victory. And there’s a waiting list of other drivers capable of horning into victory lane during the playoffs.

One of the 16 winners so far, Kurt Busch, had his bell rung so badly in a July 23 qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway that he has sat out the ensuing six races with concussion-like symptoms. He has excused himself from playoff eligibility — something so irregular it has never happened before.

One of the irregular-season races had two winners. Denny Hamlin took the checkers at Pocono, but postrace inspectors found a naughty snippet of tape, apparently for an aerodynamic advantage, and disqualified his car. Chase Elliott was declared the victor.

That was one of Elliott’s four wins, most in the series so far this year. Three ordinary wins and one with an asterisk is slightly irregular for the regular-season champion. But Elliott could stack up a few more victories in the playoffs.

Speaking of points, this has been a season so irregular that even with race winner Kurt Busch stepping aside and opening an extra playoff berth, the driver who is fourth in the point standings is not among the 16 championship-eligible drivers. Martin Truex Jr. didn’t win and didn’t make the cut, despite having more top-10 finishes than half of those who did.

With points-race angst behind him, Truex could get his mojo working and win a bunch of the playoff races — but he’d still be listed no better than 17th in the final 2022 standings.

This irregular season wound up with Austin Dillon winning to snatch a playoff spot. In his previous 13 starts he had finished in the top 10 just once (a 10th at Pocono).

Talk about irregular — the finishing order for that Daytona International Speedway event was so jumbled that one gambler, betting $13.49 on four unlikely top-10 finishers in a gaming-company parlay, won $999,433.63.

So, for a season this irregular, how did this column’s preseason prognostications — zero money wagered, by the way — stand up?

I had Larson winning a second straight championship with another dominant season. He’s been far short of dominant but has won twice. My three other picks to make the NASCAR final four — those who will decide the title among themselves in the season’s last race — were Elliott, Austin Cindric, Kyle Busch. They’re all in the round of 16 — no surprise there.

Seven others I said would make the playoffs did get there. They are Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman.

So that’s 11 of 16 correct — not a surprise in the lot of them. That’s a C grade at best.

The five who are in the playoffs but I missed — Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez (totally underestimating the strength of the Trackhouse team), William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick.

The five I erroneously picked to make the playoffs — Truex, Bubba Wallace, Ty Dillon, Kurt Busch, A.J. Allmendinger.

I can ask for a waiver on Kurt Busch, but the Allmendinger miscall is embarrassing. I was convinced the veteran driver would get a full-time Cup Series ride after winning a road-course race in 2021. Apparently, that was never in his plans. A regular in the Xfinity Series, Allmendinger has made only a dozen Cup starts so far this season.

Also in February, I predicted the 10 playoff race winners. Nobody with common sense predicts winners seven-eight-nine months away. But I wouldn’t want to change them. The rundown:

Sept. 4 at Darlington — Hamlin

Sept. 11 at Kansas — Larson

Sept. 17 at Bristol — Kyle Busch

Sept. 25 at Texas — Harvick

Oct. 2 at Talladega — Harrison Burton

Oct. 9 at Charlotte (Roval) — Elliott

Oct. 16 at Las Vegas — Kyle Busch

Oct. 23 at Homestead-Miami — Cindric

Oct. 30 at Martinsville — Larson

Nov. 6 at Phoenix — Larson

If I get, say, three of them right, I’ll upgrade to a C-plus. If Larson does win it all, make it a B.

The most eyebrow-raising of those race-winner predictions would be Harrison Burton driving the Wood Brothers Ford to victory at Talladega Superspeedway.

By no means has Burton had a great season, but lower those eyebrows. Did you see how he was running at Daytona last Sunday? He hung onto the draft, advanced toward the front at times. Without late-race bad luck, he could’ve been a contender.

Talladega always offers an opportunity for the unexpected driver to draft his way to victory. Still, even at Talladega a Burton win would be an upset.

Irregular, you might say.