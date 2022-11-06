Late penalty gives Vikings victory over Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — The refs gave, then they took away.

The Washington Commanders took an improbable lead on the Minnesota Vikings in the second half thanks in part to an inadvertent block thrown by one of the officials, but it was a penalty against Washington's special teams that ultimately made the difference.

The Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins walked off with a 20-17 win, sending the Commanders to a 4-5 record on the season.

Washington coach Ron Rivera inexplicably waited until after the 2-minute warning to use his final timeout, costing his team about 25 seconds in a crucial late-game situation.

Minnesota couldn't score a touchdown, though, and with the score 17-17, the Vikings settled for a field goal with 1:55 remaining.

However, on the field goal, Washington defensive lineman John Ridgeway pushed over the Minnesota center, which isn't allowed per NFL rules.

The penalty allowed Minnesota to run almost all the time off the clock before Greg Joseph booted through a 28-yard field goal.

Washington had 12 seconds remaining in the game, but quarterback Taylor Heinicke couldn't convert on a Hail Mary pass.

The Commanders were underdogs in the game, but the FedEx Field crowd roared to life as Washington claimed a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, led by a tenacious defense and a pair of strong drives by Heinicke.

However, Cousins, in his homecoming, had the final say. A Heinicke interception in the fourth quarter started the Vikings' rally, which moved Minnesota to 7-1 on the season.