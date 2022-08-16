Leading 2-0 after five innings, Flying Squirrels fall 8-2 to Rumble Ponies

What started well for the Richmond Flying Squirrels ended in an 8-2 loss to Binghamton Tuesday night before 7,422 at The Diamond.

Richmond led 2-0 after five strong innings from right-hander Matt Frisbee, but the Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) scored four runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh. Nick Meyer hit two homers and drove in four for the visitors.

The Flying Squirrels are a combined 12-24 in July and August after not having a losing record in any of the season’s first three months. Richmond and Binghamton continue a six-game series Wednesday night at The Diamond.

Binghamton’s hitting coach is former Flying Squirrels and Philadelphia catcher Tommy Joseph, and its first-base coach is Mariano Duncan, who played 12 big-league seasons as an infielder and was a member of two World Series champions (1990 Cincinnati Reds, 1996 New York Yankees).