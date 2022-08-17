Lefty Kyle Harrison, 21, extends string of strong starts as Flying Squirrels top Ponies 9-0

Lefty Kyle Harrison extended his string of strong starts, pitching six innings in the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ 9-0 victory over Binghamton before 5,671 at The Diamond Wednesday night.

Harrison, 21 and among the top prospects in the San Francisco Giants system, allowed two hits, walked none, and struck out 10, lowering his ERA to 2.56 in 13 Double-A starts.

Richmond shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald hit his 19th homer, drove in three runs, and scored three runs. The first three batters in the Flying Squirrels lineup scored eight times. The Rumble Ponies finished with three hits and struck out 15 times.

Richmond outfielder Mike Gigliotti injured his right arm while trying to make a catch in the eighth inning and required assistance as he slowly walked off the field.