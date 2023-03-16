As negotiations continue on the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, it's a different multi-billion-dollar transaction by team owner Dan Snyder that sheds light on a potentially important facet of the deal.

Shortly after purchasing the NFL team in 1999, Snyder sold the company where he made his name and fortune, Snyder Communications, to a French firm, Havas Advertising, for $2.1 billion.

In purchasing the company, Havas also assumed legal liability for everything that happened on Snyder's watch.

A year later, Havas found itself having to pay for exactly that — a settlement with Florida's attorney general over the alleged illegal switching of long distance customers.

That process, known as "slamming," occurs when a customer has their long-distance provider switched without their consent.

The allegations were that Snyder Communications had "slammed" thousands of consumers by forging signatures. Havas, along with Verizon, ended up paying $3.1 million to settle.

Snyder Communications was also banned from doing business in Florida.

At the time, a Snyder spokesperson, Karl Swanson, told The Washington Post that Snyder was unaware of the allegations and the employees involved were fired.

"The company had over 12,000 people in 77 offices all over the world and over $1 billion in annual revenue," Swanson said. "Clearly, the chief executive doesn't know what everyone's doing on any given day."

The issue of legal indemnity now looms large over Snyder's football team, one that has faced a number of formal and informal investigations over the past three years.

Attorneys general in D.C. and Virginia, among others, have investigations pending into the team's business practices.

The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported that Snyder and his attorneys have asked fellow NFL owners to indemnify him against future legal liabilities and costs if he sells the team.

The team responded in a statement that the story "by the Washington Post regarding the transaction process involving the Washington Commanders is simply untrue.”

NFL teams have carried legal burdens unexpectedly in the past.

Teams were asked to contribute $7.5 million towards a lawsuit filed by the city of St. Louis when the Rams left for Los Angeles, despite reported assurance by owner Stan Kroenke that he would foot the ball.

NFL owners are scheduled to meet starting on March 26 in Phoenix for the league's annual meeting, where Snyder is sure to be on the agenda.

11 key dates in the timeline of Dan Snyder, Commanders NOVEMBER 2020 AUGUST 2020 FEBRUARY-MARCH 2021 JULY 2021 OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2021 JANUARY-FEBRUARY 2022 JUNE 2022 JULY 2022 OCTOBER 2022 NOVEMBER 2022