Letter sheds light on alleged Washington Commanders financial improprieties

A U.S. House committee investigating
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has asked the Federal Trade Commission to look into a number of allegations about Snyder's business practices in light of testimony from a longtime team employee.
Jason Friedman, a former team vice president who worked 24 years for the franchise, detailed a pattern of alleged fraudulent accounting, first in testimony to the committee, then in a follow-up letter.
That letter, obtained by The Times-Dispatch, alleges the team purposefully hid money intended for the NFL's revenue-sharing program, which shares among all 32 teams, and instead accounted for it in a way that allowed Washington to keep 100% of the proceeds from certain ticket sales.
In one example shared by Friedman, the team would sell a broker tickets to a Washington Redskins game, but also include tickets to a different event, like a college football game that wasn't going to sell out, then count a portion of the money as a purchase for the second event.
During his testimony, a copy of which was obtained by the Washington Post, he shared an email allegedly showing $88,000 of Redskins tickets reclassified as revenues from a Kenny Chesney concert.
Friedman told the committee that he kept the emails in case he was later made to be the scapegoat for the scheme.
The Commanders have previously denied any wrongdoing. Commanders lawyer Joseph Tacopina released a statement last week challenging Friedman to bring a lawsuit, adding that the team "will gladly accept service and vigorously defend any such claim" of defamation.
The House committee is led by Democrats, and a Republican spokesperson disputed the charges.
"As recently as January 2022, this employee was begging to get his job back with the team," they wrote. "Committee Republicans will be providing the FTC with additional context to ensure that they have the full story ... and not just one-sided, cherry-picked information."
This wouldn't be the first time Snyder has been looked into by the FTC.
The company he made his fortune with,
Snyder Communications, was investigated for a procedure known as "slamming," where telephone customers were transferred to a different long-distance service provider without authorization.
At the time, Snyder's company and Verizon Communications jointly paid a $3.1 million fine but did not admit wrongdoing.
Snyder and the team have also been investigated for alleged rampant sexual misconduct among team executives. The NFL levied a $10 million fine against the team after the first investigation, and has opened a second, which is ongoing.
In regards to the financial improprieties, Friedman wrote in his letter to the House:
"As I have said previously, I am not proud to have been part of these schemes, and I am certainly not a perfect person. When the Committee asked me to answer its questions, I agreed to do so, and have done so truthfully. Since then, there have been public allegations that my testimony was not truthful. I am supplementing my testimony to set the record straight and to clarify any inaccuracies that appeared in recent news articles."
According to the letter, the team also worked to keep security deposits placed by premium ticket holders instead of returning them at the designated time.
Friedman alleged that the team was holding an estimated $5 million of fans' money as of 2016, and detailed the numerous hurdles put in place to obtain that money, including a team instruction "to avoid conversations regarding security deposits with customers who would be entitled to a security deposit refund."
The news comes as Virginia's lawmakers start to debate a bill offering as much as $350 million in bonds towards a potential new stadium for the team.
