Liberty's Antonio Gandy-Golden among a handful of players on the bubble entering cut day in Washington

"It’s hard to put into words because it’s something that you just do. I just use my body. That’s the best way I could put it. It's not like a special technique or anything like that.”

Five receivers have their spots locked down (Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries, Dyami Brown and Cam Sims). An NFL roster has either six or seven wide receivers, a number influenced by decisions elsewhere - hence Rivera's comment about the line coming first.

Three players still have a legitimate shot at a wide receiver nod - Gandy-Golden, return specialist DeAndre Carter and rookie Dax Milne.

Rivera said it's not an exaggeration to suggest that some of the roster's toughest decisions come down to the wire, and depended on performances in the third preseason game.

Still, it's not an experience the coach enjoys, given that he's been on the other end of the conversation before as an NFL linebacker.

"Tuesday is going to be a really tough day, a tough day for me personally, because I've been through it," he said. "I know what it's like when you have to bring in a young man and cut him, because I've been cut and I understand that. And so I don't take that day lightly.