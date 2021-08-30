Liberty's Antonio Gandy-Golden among a handful of players on the bubble entering cut day in Washington

For all the talk of tight ends, defensive backs and other positions during this training camp, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera said when he makes his 53-man roster, he starts in the trenches.
Rivera sat down with his coaches for several hours over the course of Sunday and Monday to pick the team's players, and will notify those who didn't make the cut by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
"To me it's always about the offensive and defensive lines first and foremost," Rivera said. "Once you can settle in on what that number is going to be, then you just put the rest of the pieces together."
Rivera said offensive line depth is crucial over the course of the season, noting that last year the team had 16 offensive linemen between the active roster and practice squad. (A standard NFL roster has 9 or 10 on the 53-man roster at any given time.)
The line might get the priority, but the most intense interest lies elsewhere.
Wide receiver has been the most talked-about battle of training camp, and Antonio Gandy-Golden made a strong closing statement for a spot in Saturday's preseason finale, pulling in 4 catches for 39 yards while demonstrating his ability to be a physical player.
"Last year, we were just thrown in there, so it’s kind of hard to really do that and be able to gauge how we were doing," he said. "I feel like coming into this year, just being able to practice on those things, I definitely developed and got better at it.
"It’s hard to put into words because it’s something that you just do. I just use my body. That’s the best way I could put it. It's not like a special technique or anything like that.”
Five receivers have their spots locked down (Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries, Dyami Brown and Cam Sims). An NFL roster has either six or seven wide receivers, a number influenced by decisions elsewhere - hence Rivera's comment about the line coming first.
Three players still have a legitimate shot at a wide receiver nod - Gandy-Golden, return specialist DeAndre Carter and rookie Dax Milne.
Rivera said it's not an exaggeration to suggest that some of the roster's toughest decisions come down to the wire, and depended on performances in the third preseason game.
Still, it's not an experience the coach enjoys, given that he's been on the other end of the conversation before as an NFL linebacker.
"Tuesday is going to be a really tough day, a tough day for me personally, because I've been through it," he said. "I know what it's like when you have to bring in a young man and cut him, because I've been cut and I understand that. And so I don't take that day lightly.
"I tell a guy if he's got a question, now is the chance to ask and I will try to answer it as honestly as I can for him. A lot of times when I talk about the things that I've experienced as a player on the field, that helps because I talk about my own experiences and then off the field – I can relate."
Rivera endorses Hopkins: Despite a rough preseason, Rivera gave no indication that he's looking to move on from kicker Dustin Hopkins.
"We're going to go with him," Rivera said. "We're going to ride with him because he got hot last year at the end of the year and really started to kick well. Hopefully he'll continue to work, continue to work through those situations and we can hopefully get him hot, and we'll be fine."
