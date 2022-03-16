'Lied to our face': Commanders under fire for their handling of two free agent players

The new league year started Wednesday afternoon, but it was a rough start for the Washington Commanders.

They were able to land one player, running back J.D. McKissic, after a bizarre turn of events, but left another player, defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis, steaming after his unexpected release.

Washington was expected to cut a handful of players to make salary cap space for new signings and extensions for veteran players. Ioannidis was one of those players, but his agent, Alan Herman, said he was told the veteran player wouldn't be released.

“We don’t particularly care to be lied to our face,” Herman said to The Associated Press. “They took him out of the free agent market now for two days. That puts us now at a disadvantage because other teams have paid other defensive linemen contracts, and (Ioannidis) hasn’t been able to take advantage of that. That’s not the way you conduct business in the National Football League.”

Herman said he was told by Rob Rogers, Washington's cap guru, at the recent NFL Combine that he had no plans to release Ioannidis.

That was before Washington traded for quarterback Carson Wentz, who came with a $28 million salary cap hit this season.

Washington coach Ron Rivera will speak with reporters on Thursday morning.

McKissic, one of coach Ron Rivera's favorites, verbally agreed to a contract with the Buffalo Bills for two years and $7 million during the negotiating period.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, McKissic's camp never received an offer from Washington, and felt that he was unwanted in D.C.

But Washington was waiting for McKissic to get an offer on the open market, and had the expectation they would be allowed to match.

After conversations on Wednesday, McKissic backed out of his Buffalo deal and will now sign with Washington under the same terms.