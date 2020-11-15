Despite a barrel full of mistakes, Washington almost beat Detroit. Is the future bright, or is it more of the same?

DETROIT - A lot can fit into a game between two struggling football teams.
There was Detroit's 59-yard field goal, securing a 30-27 victory over Washington made possible by a late penalty from star rookie Chase Young.
Before that, there was the traditional Lions meltdown, as the Football Team stormed back from 24-3 to tie the game. In the process, Alex Smith not only secured his starting spot for the foreseeable future, but took another step towards proving he still belongs as a starting quarterback in the NFL.
There was also Morgan Moses moving from right tackle to left tackle for the first time since 2014, a missed 43-yard field goal for Washington, an ill-advised reverse play that cost the team a chance at another field goal, Terry McLaurin's first fumble since he enrolled at Ohio State, and Alex Smith throwing for 300 yards in back-to-back games for the first time ever.
"We're definitely a team with a lot of talent, that hasn't figured it out yet," defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. "We've made too many mistakes.
"There are a lot of things to work on going forward. There are a lot of good things, also."
Nowhere is that more apparent than the standings. If the NFL draft were held today, Washington would pick No. 3 overall. Also, even at 2-7, Washington remains just 1½ games out of first place in the NFL East.
Sunday provided another resounding endorsement of the assembled roster in Washington, particularly in the second half, when the offense was clicking and the defense was stifling.
"We've got a lot of young guys out there that have the potential to be explosive guys," Washington coach Ron Rivera said.
Smith seems to be unlocking that potential, and while he still hasn't notched a victory in his incredible return from a fractured leg, he's done just about everything else.
"I think that was the scary part, was how normal it felt," Smith said of his third appearance this year. "It felt really good. Really normal. I've got to pinch myself how lucky I am to feel that way. And I'm lucky it's progressed this way, and I am where I am."
There was plenty of bad, also. Washington advanced past the Detroit 25-yard line three times early in the game, coming away with just three points from those trips. Dustin Hopkins missed a 43-yard field goal and wasn't allowed to attempt a 56-yarder during that stretch.
Then just before halftime, McLaurin's fumble turned a scoring drive into points for the Lions (4-5).
On defense things weren't any better, as Detroit's run game averaged more than 7 yards per carry in the first half, almost all of it from D'Andre Swift.
"We play a terrible, (stinky) first half, then we come out and play a better second half," Allen said. "People think we're doing something different or running some magical plays, and it's really not any of that. It's doing your job to a higher level.
"It's doing the little things right. And that's ultimately what's killing us. We're not doing the little things right - me included."
Very little derailed the Washington offense in the second half. An injury to backup left tackle Cornelius Lucas necessitated a unique swap, as Moses (UVA) slid across the line to make room for his backup, David Sharpe.
Washington used a pair of fortunate calls from the officials to extend their final drive, with Hopkins connecting on the tying field goal from 41 yards with 16 seconds remaining.
The Lions tried a downfield pass, which fell incomplete. But Young pushed Detroit quarterback Matt Stafford well after he threw the ball, a 15-yard penalty that set up Matt Prater to win the game.
"It was a (split-second) decision whether to go or stop, and I just went," Young said. "Rookie mistake. It happens."
Rivera was unimpressed with the call.
"Hit him a little too hard, I guess," the coach said. "They hit our guy and knocked him down in the game, we didn't get a penalty. Just a little inconsistent."
It was the game's highest-profile mistake, but hardly the only one.
"He didn't lose us the game, I promise you that," Allen said. "There were too many things that happened, that we shouldn't have been in that situation."
