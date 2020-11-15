Despite a barrel full of mistakes, Washington almost beat Detroit. Is the future bright, or is it more of the same?

"We play a terrible, (stinky) first half, then we come out and play a better second half," Allen said. "People think we're doing something different or running some magical plays, and it's really not any of that. It's doing your job to a higher level.

"It's doing the little things right. And that's ultimately what's killing us. We're not doing the little things right - me included."

Very little derailed the Washington offense in the second half. An injury to backup left tackle Cornelius Lucas necessitated a unique swap, as Moses (UVA) slid across the line to make room for his backup, David Sharpe.

Washington used a pair of fortunate calls from the officials to extend their final drive, with Hopkins connecting on the tying field goal from 41 yards with 16 seconds remaining.

The Lions tried a downfield pass, which fell incomplete. But Young pushed Detroit quarterback Matt Stafford well after he threw the ball, a 15-yard penalty that set up Matt Prater to win the game.

"It was a (split-second) decision whether to go or stop, and I just went," Young said. "Rookie mistake. It happens."

Rivera was unimpressed with the call.