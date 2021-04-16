Loaded trucks race field features a Chesterfield native making his debut, two female drivers, and Kyle Busch

Enfinger said winning last fall provides an edge, but the racing will be different because last year's event took place at night, and Saturday's race is set to go green at 1:30 p.m.

"Obviously, things are going to be different with it being a daytime race," Enfinger said. "I feel like it’s going to be a little bit slicker out there with hopefully a little bit of sunshine on Saturday. I’m looking forward to it."

The race will also have two female drivers, as it did last fall.

Hailie Deegan will become the sixth female truck driver to race at Richmond, joining Jennifer Jo Cobb, who made her debut at the track last fall.

Deegan's crew chief will be Mike Hillman Jr., who piloted Todd Bodine to a runner-up finish in 2005.

Cobb, a 47-year-old from Kansas, received exciting news this week when she learned she will race in the Cup race next weekend at Talladega.

She will become the first woman to race in the Cup Series since Danica Patrick.

Cobb has made more than 200 starts in the truck series, and has also run in the Xfinity series occasionally.