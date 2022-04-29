Logan Thomas encouraged by rehab progress, feels he's ahead of schedule

LANDOVER, Md. - A late-season knee injury created a long offseason of rehab for Logan Thomas, the former Virginia Tech quarterback who has found a home with the Washington Commanders as a tight end.

Thomas appeared at the team's draft night party Thursday at FedEx Field, and instantly had a snaking line of a hundred or so fans waiting to meet and greet the offensive standout.

In an interview after, he said he's been pleased with the progress he's made on his injury.

"I'm recovering the right way," he said of his workouts. "I personally believe I'm ahead of the schedule that I thought I was going to be on. Week 1 is my goal, but I won't come back until I'm ready."

There was initially confusion around the injury, with reports that Thomas had torn his ACL in a game in Las Vegas, then reports that he hadn't, followed by the final confirmation.

"It sucked. You don't ever want uncertainty," Thomas said of the first week after the injury. "We knew that I tore the MCL pretty good. The ACL was like a toss-up. They're still not sure if that play is the one that tore it - I might have done it earlier. We wanted to fix it all up and be ready to go, hopefully by Week 1."

Thomas, who had a breakout season as part of Washington's playoff run in 2020, said he's using that success as motivation.

He said: "I get in there (for rehab) about 8, 9 o'clock each day and I'm there until about 2, so I'm attacking it, because I want to come back, I want to take this team to the playoffs and ultimately I want to be one of the best tight ends in the league."

As Thomas spoke, Washington traded back from its No. 11 selection, which drew some boos from a Commanders crowd that was hoping to cheer a selection. Thomas wasn't among the naysayers though.

"Pretty much expected it," he said. "Gotta accumulate capital. Gotta get some draft picks in the mid rounds."

It was noted that tight end John Bates was one of those late-round players who excelled as a rookie in 2021.

"That's my guy!" Thomas exclaimed. "He's one heck of a football player.

"John came in and with no problem whatsoever picked up the playbook,was able to do all the things he needed to do, and when I went down, him and Ricky (Seals-Jones) played really, really well. And Sammis (Reyes) is developing nicely."