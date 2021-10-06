Logan Thomas heads to injured reserve, Curtis Samuel doesn't practice as Washington deals with multiple injuries

ASHBURN - After a mostly healthy start to the season, Washington had its first major injuries on Sunday in a victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Tight end Logan Thomas (Virginia Tech) was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and will miss at least three games.
Receivers Curtis Samuel (groin), Dyami Brown (knee) and Cam Sims (hamstring) missed Wednesday's practice, and their availability for Sunday is uncertain.
All-Pro offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (knee) may also miss Sunday's game, and at linebacker the team will be without Jon Bostic (pectoral), who was put on IR, and was without Cole Holcomb (shoulder) in practice on Wednesday.
"Yeah, I think it's pretty obvious you come out there and see practice and you're like, 'We're thin out there,'" receiver Terry McLaurin said.
"Two things go through my mind in that instance. One, I've gotta raise my level of play even more. And the second thing is that this is a hell of an opportunity for guys like (Dax Milne, Antonio Gandy-Golden and Adam Humphries).
"A lot of guys in our room are going to get more reps this weekend, the opportunity to make some plays. And that's what the NFL is about, being ready for your moment."
At tight end, Thomas was handling the bulk of the workload, which will now be split between former receiver Ricky Seals-Jones and rookie John Bates, who is seen as more of a blocker.
"Obviously it's Logan's team, it's Logan's position, we've just got to hold it down until he gets back," Seals-Jones said. "My job is the same - just come in and go to work."
The team added Jace Sternberger, formerly of the Seahawks and Packers, to its roster late Wednesday. Whether he can get up to speed may determine whether Sammis Reyes gets playing time on Sunday, and becomes the NFL's first Chilean-born player.
Samuel's groin injury previously kept him out of training camp and the season's first three games. Sunday marked his first appearance of the season.
Rivera wouldn't address Samuel's health in detail.
"Obviously you've got to be very cautious with it," the coach said. "And we'll go from there."
One of the players who has thus far remained healthy is quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who has a history of injuries but attempted to bulk up this offseason to better withstand the season's workload.
He's also been more judicious about when to dive for extra yardage, and at one point on Sunday opted not to go for a first down, instead sliding in a yard short.
"It's a very thin line there," Heinicke said. "But at the same time, the best ability is availability. And if it's fourth and 1, we have a lot of confidence in converting that."
There also won't be a change at the kicker position this week, though after Dustin Hopkins missed two extra points on Sunday, Rivera added former Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt to the practice squad.
Rivera said he wants to see Hopkins work through his recent issues.
"It's not like you're going to go out there and pluck a kicker that's going to kick over 80-something percent. That's the thing," the coach said. "Now, you want a little more consistency, especially with the extra points, and he's working on it."
Rivera noted that in Carolina, kicker Graham Gano struggled in 2016 before setting franchise records the next year.
"Sometimes if you quit too soon on a guy it comes back to get you, too," Rivera said. "I think we went through like four kickers before we got lucky with Graham, and we were able to have him there for the next 7 years."
