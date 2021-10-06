Logan Thomas heads to injured reserve, Curtis Samuel doesn't practice as Washington deals with multiple injuries

"Obviously it's Logan's team, it's Logan's position, we've just got to hold it down until he gets back," Seals-Jones said. "My job is the same - just come in and go to work."

The team added Jace Sternberger, formerly of the Seahawks and Packers, to its roster late Wednesday. Whether he can get up to speed may determine whether Sammis Reyes gets playing time on Sunday, and becomes the NFL's first Chilean-born player.

Samuel's groin injury previously kept him out of training camp and the season's first three games. Sunday marked his first appearance of the season.

Rivera wouldn't address Samuel's health in detail.

"Obviously you've got to be very cautious with it," the coach said. "And we'll go from there."

One of the players who has thus far remained healthy is quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who has a history of injuries but attempted to bulk up this offseason to better withstand the season's workload.

He's also been more judicious about when to dive for extra yardage, and at one point on Sunday opted not to go for a first down, instead sliding in a yard short.