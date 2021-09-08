Logan Thomas named a Washington Football Team captain, bringing his career 'full circle'

ASHBURN - Logan Thomas last wore the captain's "C" in 2013, at Virginia Tech.

Now, eight years later, he'll sport it for the Washington Football Team as a tight end.

Thomas was one of eight captains announced by the team on Tuesday - NFL rules raised the number allowable from six to eight this year.

The team's four past captains - Jonathan Allen, Terry McLaurin, Brandon Scherff and Deshazor Everett - all retained the title, and coach Ron Rivera allowed the team to vote on four new captains.

They chose Thomas, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, defensive end Chase Young and linebacker Jon Bostic.

For Thomas, it was validation of a long NFL journey that has finally led to a permanent home in Washington.

"Things have come full circle for me," he said. "I think a lot of guys just saw where I came from, or what it took to get to where I'm at. I'm super thankful and blessed, but now I've got to pull my weight as well.

"It brings it back around. Especially after my first few years in the league, where I didn't know if I was going to stick or not, I was looking to the captains for a little advice. Now I'm in that role."