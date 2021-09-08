Logan Thomas named a Washington Football Team captain, bringing his career 'full circle'

ASHBURN - Logan Thomas last wore the captain's "C" in 2013, at Virginia Tech.
Now, eight years later, he'll sport it for the Washington Football Team as a tight end.
Thomas was one of eight captains announced by the team on Tuesday - NFL rules raised the number allowable from six to eight this year.
The team's four past captains - Jonathan Allen, Terry McLaurin, Brandon Scherff and Deshazor Everett - all retained the title, and coach Ron Rivera allowed the team to vote on four new captains.
They chose Thomas, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, defensive end Chase Young and linebacker Jon Bostic.
For Thomas, it was validation of a long NFL journey that has finally led to a permanent home in Washington.
"Things have come full circle for me," he said. "I think a lot of guys just saw where I came from, or what it took to get to where I'm at. I'm super thankful and blessed, but now I've got to pull my weight as well.
"It brings it back around. Especially after my first few years in the league, where I didn't know if I was going to stick or not, I was looking to the captains for a little advice. Now I'm in that role."
For Young, the captaincy comes after a dominant rookie season where he was named defensive rookie of the year.
McLaurin earned the title last November, but said it's an honor and something he strives for.
"That's one of the number one things that I take pride in," he said. "As a player, as a person, I think that speaks to the type of character you have, the type of leadership and the type of player you are, when you have your peers who are with you every single day, watch you work, watch you grind and perform, that they select you to be one of their leaders."
Samuel leaves practice early: Curtis Samuel's much-anticipated return to practice lasted all of 10 minutes on Wednesday.
The wide receiver ran a handful of routes, then walked over to talk to team trainers, shaking his head.
Samuel did not return to the practice. He is dealing with a groin injury, and Ron Rivera refused to speculate on whether Samuel might be headed to three-week injured reserve.
