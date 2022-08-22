Logan Thomas returns to practice, continues to eye Week 1 return to Commanders lineup

ASHBURN - The practice schedule called for the offense to take a break for a period, but Logan Thomas wasn't about to waste the opportunity.

Thomas, the Washington Commanders starting tight end who is returning from a torn ACL, practiced for the first time since the injury on Monday. He caught passes from quarterback Carson Wentz, and the two used a side field to get extra work during the scheduled break.

"The ball gets there a little bit quicker, with a different timing," Thomas said of his new quarterback. "Shoot, one of the routes that I've run since I got here, the ball just felt different (from Wentz). So it's cool. It's a little something for me to get adjusted to, but excited to see where it goes."

After the injury last December, which required extensive surgery, it was not a sure thing that Thomas would return in time for Week 1.

However, he's now tracking towards doing so, and it's just in time for a unit that has struggled with injuries this offseason.

"We started with seven healthy guys, and we have one guy left," coach Ron Rivera said.

The injured players: Curtis Hodges, Cole Turner, John Bates, Sammis Reyes, Eli Wolf and Antonio Gandy-Golden (who retired).

The last man standing: former Ohio quarterback Armani Rogers, who is converting to the position at this year's camp.

To bolster its practice and preseason roster, Washington also added a pair of players over the weekend, former Rams tight end Kendall Blanton and former Ohio State tight end Jake Hausmann.

Rivera would not disclose the status of the injured players or timelines for a potential return, noting that the NFL doesn't mandate injury updates until the week of the first regular-season game.

But the coach knows how special Thomas's return would be for the offense.

"He's a guy that has the versatility and the athleticism to be the complete tight end," Rivera said. "All those other guys all have specific skillsets; he's probably the one that truly is well-rounded."

It would also be a triumph for Thomas, the former Virginia Tech quarterback, who threw himself into the rehab with the goal of meeting this timeline.

"Yeah, I'd love to be out there Week 1," he said. "But I know myself. If I'm not ready to go, or I don't feel like a full version of myself, then we can buy another week or another two weeks. But games are ultra-meaningful, whether they're early in the season or late in the season, so I'd love to be out there."

Thomas said he underwent "extensive" testing on Friday before getting the medical clearance, and now he'll be eased back into the practice routine, including taking some hits, over the coming weeks.

He said during the injury's first month, all he could do was stretch, but he's gradually worked his way up to full workouts.

"There really wasn't much I could do left on that other field," he said, referring to the side field where the injured players work out. "For me, now it's just getting back and integrating contact into my daily routine and getting used to it, and building from where I've been."