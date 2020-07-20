The Washington NFL team has named Terry Bateman the team's Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer - he will oversee the team's name change from the "Redskins" moniker.
Bateman has been a constant for the Redskins through the years, serving in a variety of similar roles.
He also worked at other projects led by team owner Dan Snyder - he was at Snyder Communications, the company where Snyder initially made his fortune, and also was the CEO of Dick Clark Productions, which Snyder purchased in 2007 and sold five years later.
“Terry Bateman is a man I trust and have worked with for many years,” Snyder said in a statement. “I can’t think of a better individual to help spearhead this organization’s marketing efforts into this new era.”
The press release announcing Bateman's hiring refers to the team only as the "Washington Organization." No timetable has been given for the switch to a new name.
