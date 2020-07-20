Redskins Nickname

The Washington NFL franchise announced last week that it will drop the “Redskins” name and Indian head logo immediately, bowing to decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans.

 2013, The Associated Press

The Washington NFL team has named Terry Bateman the team's Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer - he will oversee the team's name change from the "Redskins" moniker.

Bateman has been a constant for the Redskins through the years, serving in a variety of similar roles.

He also worked at other projects led by team owner Dan Snyder - he was at Snyder Communications, the company where Snyder initially made his fortune, and also was the CEO of Dick Clark Productions, which Snyder purchased in 2007 and sold five years later.

“Terry Bateman is a man I trust and have worked with for many years,” Snyder said in a statement. “I can’t think of a better individual to help spearhead this organization’s marketing efforts into this new era.”

The press release announcing Bateman's hiring refers to the team only as the "Washington Organization." No timetable has been given for the switch to a new name.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

@michaelpRTD

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email