PHOENIX, Ariz. — It's a story about Joe Cullen, the reporter says to Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi.

Nnadi's eyes light up and he runs to grab teammate Mike Danna.

"Mike!" Nnadi yells. "Ain't Joe Cullen the highest-energy coach you've ever seen?"

"The loudest in the room," Danna replies. "There's not a day you won't hear Joe Cullen."

"He'll come out and yell, 'Who's got the wagon!'" Nnadi screams in a passable imitation of Cullen's Boston accent.

None of this will come as any surprise to those who followed University of Richmond football in the 1990s.

Cullen is the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line coach, and will participate in his first Super Bowl on Sunday, the latest achievement in a career that was launched with the Spiders.

Cullen, working alongside coach Jim Marshall and later Jim Reid, helped turn a dormant program into the perennial contender the Spiders have been for most of this century.

"I tell everybody this: That was probably the most fun, and as great a time as I've had coaching, with a great group," Cullen said.

"There was a lot of pride at Richmond. The administration was great.... The people there are the school were outstanding - it was a real family atmosphere."

A true coach, he then begins reminiscing on specific games.

"We had a great defense. Should've beaten UVa," he said. "We hadn't beaten Villanova, Delaware or William & Mary since we had been there. The last three games in 1998, we steamrolled them. The last one we beat William & Mary 42-17 at City Stadium."

Several members of that team went on to the NFL, including Marc Megna and Paris Lenon.

Shawn Barber, a Henrico native who played on that team, ended up with the Kansas City Chiefs. He loved the area and has settled there. Megna currently trains Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones in the offseason, giving this year's Super Bowl team in Kansas City a strong Spider flavor.

Cullen spent last year as the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive coordinator, but the entire staff, including head coach Urban Meyer, was let go after a disappointing season.

That opened the door for Cullen to take over the defensive line on one of the league's best teams.

"When (coach Andy Reid) and (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) called, it was a no-brainer," Cullen said.

For the fiery Cullen, who was once described at UR as having a "passionate edge," he's found a group that has taken to him.

"He's always about to lose his voice. I love it," Chiefs lineman Khalen Saunders said. "in those serious moments, you get a real Boston-like hug. That's my guy. Love him to death."

Star pass rusher Frank Clark said it's a tribute to Cullen that the team did not experience any sort of hiccup after winning the AFC title against Cincinnati.

"We were getting ready the next day," Clark said.

Of Cullen in general, he added: "Deep voice, big personality. I feel like he was the missing piece that we needed on the defensive line. His personality, his demeanor, his aura. He pushes us to be great every day."

Clark joked of the defensive line, "We some wild boys." They seem to have found their equal in Cullen.

Photos: Scenes from Super Bowl opening night