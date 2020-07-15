Washington football broadcaster Larry Michael, who has served as the face and voice of the NFL team for the past 16 years, announced his retirement on Wednesday.
His abrupt departure, which was not announced by the team, is the second high-profile exit in the past week, following director of pro personnel Alex Santos.
Michael was a senior vice president, and hosted the nightly “Redskins Nation” television show in addition to play-by-play duties on Sundays. He was also the team’s designated Hall of Fame voter.
“After 16 great years, my time with the organization is over. As of today, I’ll be retiring from my position with the team. As a lifelong Washingtonian, I was blessed to work with a lot of great people,” Michael wrote. “I want to thank everyone who contributed over the years. I’m especially grateful to [team owner] Dan Snyder for giving me the opportunity. On to the next chapter.”
Michael replaced legendary broadcaster Frank Herzog, who called many of the team’s biggest games and moments. Michael became known in recent years for always picking the Redskins to win during a Friday predictions segment, even as Washington stumbled to losing records.
A team spokesman said there would not be an immediate announcement of a replacement in the booth. In recent years, Michael has been paired with former player Chris Cooley.
The departures of Michael and Santos come amid a report from the New York Post that the Washington Post is preparing an exposé on the team’s culture under Snyder and former president Bruce Allen, who served in the role for 10 seasons before his firing in December.
A spokeswoman for the Washington Post responded to an inquiry about a potential article: “We do not have anything to share.”
The bizarre has become the normal in Ashburn over the past month, as the team dropped its Redskins nickname amid a larger overhaul by new coach Ron Rivera, who was tasked with transforming the team’s culture.
No deal for Scherff: The deadline to sign players on the franchise tag to a long-term deal came and went on Wednesday without a deal for Washington guard Brandon Scherff.
A deal was considered unlikely — Rivera has expressed an interest in meeting the players before making any long-term decisions, and Scherff was unlikely to settle for anything less than top-of-the-market pay with free agency potentially just one year away.
Scherff will make $15.03 million in 2020 if the full season is played as scheduled.
