Longtime Washington star Ryan Kerrigan will play for the Eagles in 2021

Longtime Washington Football Team star Ryan Kerrigan won't be straying far from home.

The pass rusher, who has more sacks than any player in Washington history, will play for the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.

Kerrigan was nudged out of Washington by new coach Ron Rivera, who has two young stars at the position in Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

But his signing in Philadelphia means Kerrigan, a fan favorite for years, will be aiming to bring down Washington's quarterbacks when he plays at FedEx Field on Jan. 2.

"I know I probably wasn't your favorite player over the past decade, but (Eagles) fans, I'm fired up to be playing for you guys now," Kerrigan said in making the announcement.

Kerrigan is only the latest player to suit up on both sides of the rivalry.

In recent years, DeSean Jackson and Donovan McNabb have been notable for playing on both teams, while the original star to make the trip down I-95 was Sonny Jurgensen, who was traded to Washington in 1964 for quarterback Norm Snead.

The closest comparable to Kerrigan is Brian Mitchell, who had a standout career in Washington, then followed that up with three productive seasons in Philadelphia.