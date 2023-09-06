The president and managing general partner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels said the Double-A franchise will maintain comparable game-day quality and entertainment value for fans following the departure of Todd Parnell, the organization’s admired CEO, from his full-time role following this season.

“Organizationally, we’re not going to miss a beat. It’s not going to change the nature of our relationship with our fans, or with anybody,” Lou DiBella said. “I don’t think it’s going to change the (game-day) experience. I don’t think it’s going to change the culture. I don’t think it’s going to change much. I think it’s going to change Parney’s lifestyle.”

Parnell, the face of the franchise since it moved to Richmond for the 2010 season, said Wednesday that he will move into a part-time advisory role for the Flying Squirrels at end of this season. The team’s final home game is Sunday afternoon and the Flying Squirrels wrap up their regular season with a six-game set at Erie next Tuesday-Sunday.

It’s possible the Flying Squirrels will advance to the Eastern League playoffs.

“Hopefully, we can finish this full-season part of my career by popping some champagne bottles at the end of September,” Parnell said.

According to DiBella, day-to-day operations for the franchise will be supervised by Ben Rothrock, who’s the vice president and general manager, along with Ben Terry and Anthony Oppermann, who are assistant GMs.

“These are like top-notch minor league baseball execs, every one of whom is capable of running a minor league ball team on a day-to-day basis,” said DiBella, who resides in the New York area. “I have an incredible crew (in Richmond).”

Former Richmond front-office member Brendon Porter is now the COO of the Double-A Montgomery Biscuits. DiBella also is a part-owner of that franchise, and Parnell has overseen both organizations since 2017. Porter will step into that role that Parnell has held, according to DiBella.

“Brendon’s more than ready for that,” DiBella said.

DiBella emphasized that Parnell is not retiring. He is shifting to the role of advisor, or ambassador, for the franchise and will remain involved.

“There is a load being taken off of him, and there is a change in roles that’s going to allow him to have more time for himself and his family that he has well earned over the last three-plus decades in baseball,” DiBella said.

The changing of roles in Richmond provides “more responsibility and more opportunity” for Rothrock, Terry and Oppermann, DiBella said. He added that the transition, in a way, began with the start of this season. DiBella said he was aware over the winter that this would be Parnell’s final full-time year.

“People are going to miss seeing Parney every inning of every game every night,” DiBella said. “I’m still going to be talking to him every day, and he’s still going to be very important to the process of transitioning to a new ballpark, if that’s where we go.”

DiBella said he remains under the impression that a new ballpark will be built by the city as part of the proposed Diamond District on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, and open for the 2026 season.

“To offer the experience that we’ve been able to offer (fans), particularly in a substandard mess of a ballpark (The Diamond) … We’ve done miracles in that place,” said DiBella, who moved the Double-A franchise from Norwich, Connecticut, to Richmond on Sept. 23, 2009.

“A lot of those miracles have been borne on the shoulders of Parney, along with these other (front-office employees).

“But, to some extent, the burden on Parney was really, really heavy, and to some extent, the other guys weren’t being used to their full potential. This is going to create some opportunity for others.”

