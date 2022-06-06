Lou DiBella, Squirrels' president, enters International Boxing Hall of Fame this week

Lou DiBella, president and managing general partner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, becomes a hall of famer this week. The honor is unrelated to baseball.

DiBella will be inducted to the International Boxing Hall of Fame, located in Canastota, N.Y., where induction events will run Thursday through Sunday. Thirty-six individuals will be honored – three classes – because the pandemic caused postponement of inductions the last two years.

DiBella, 62, will enter as a promoter, and was initially scheduled to become a member of the hall in June of 2020.

"I'm humbled and I'm truly grateful for this recognition, an affirmation that I gave my best to the sport I love," he said.

Among boxers being inducted: Bernard Hopkins, Christy Martin, Wladimir Klitschko, Floyd Mayweather, Laila Ali, and Roy Jones, Jr.

DiBella, born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., graduated from Tufts University and Harvard Law School. From 1989-2000, DiBella was the vice president in charge of programming for HBO, heavily involved with HBO Sports and its boxing inventory.

In 2000, he launched New York-based DiBella Entertainment, known for arranging boxing matches, representing boxers and television distribution.

DiBella has also worked in the film/documentary industry as a producer, and made his acting debut in “Rocky Balboa,” appearing as a boxing promoter.

The Double-A franchise now in Richmond was previously located in Norwich, Conn., and has been affiliated with the San Francisco Giants since 2003. The team was rebranded from the Norwich Navigators to the Connecticut Defenders in 2006.

DiBella formed a partnership and purchased the Norwich Navigators for about $10 million in 2005. DiBella’s original plan did not include accompanying the franchise to Richmond.

He had a team in Connecticut’s cold spring climate that didn't draw well in a stadium that was tucked into a Norwich industrial park. The franchise was losing money. DiBella was willing to sell to Bryan Bostic, the chairman of Richmond Baseball Club LLC.

Bostic and his partners were trying to bring minor league baseball back to Richmond after the Triple-A Richmond Braves became the Gwinnett (Ga.) Braves in 2009. Bostic, a Richmond native backed by about a dozen local investors, seemed to be on the verge of acquiring that Norwich-based Eastern League franchise for $15.4 million in the spring of 2009.

"Based upon the assurances not only of the [purchasing group] in Richmond but also assurances from officials in baseball, I’m led to believe this deal is imminent,” DiBella said at the time.

Investors in the Richmond Baseball Club LLC experienced a shortage of funds related to an economic downturn. Word was already out that the franchise was relocating. DiBella and his partners kept the team and shifted to Richmond.

An average Double-A franchise is now worth about $25 million. After agreeing with that estimate, DiBella was quick to point out “you need to mention there’s nothing average about the Flying Squirrels. There really isn’t. We’re not average.”

In 2017, DiBella became the CEO and managing owner of the Montgomery Biscuits, the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

He was previously inducted to the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame in 2014, and the Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame in 2015. DiBella lives in the New York City area, and makes periodic visits to The Diamond during Flying Squirrels’ seasons.