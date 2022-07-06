'Loud and clear': Commanders do right by their fans in signing Terry McLaurin

Very rarely do decisions come as easy as the one the Washington Commanders had in re-signing receiver Terry McLaurin.

Just because it was a no-brainer, though, doesn't mean they should be deprived of a well-deserved victory lap.

McLaurin, surrounded by his family, walked into Commanders Park on Tuesday morning to sign his new three-year contract, which comes with a reported $34.6 million in guaranteed money. On the lobby televisions, highlights of his first three NFL seasons played.

As the clock was ticking towards a training camp deadline for a new deal, did coach Ron Rivera know what the fans were saying about its importance?

"I heard them," Rivera said Wednesday. "Loud and clear."

On paper, McLaurin has no business being an NFL team's star player. In reality, it's played out quite differently in Washington. His post-signing comments to reporters oozed with the humility and thoughtfulness he's become known for, and on a franchise that seems to find a new rock bottom each offseason, he's a bright light for fans to cling to.

That work ethic has helped him jump from third-round draft pick with a special teams focus to a No. 1 receiver in the NFC East.

There are bigger names on the team, for sure. But Chase Young and Jonathan Allen have both been hard to love at times. Carson Wentz? The jury is still very much out.

That leaves McLaurin to carry the torch on a team in transition.

"Coach Rivera does a really good job of allowing us to focus on what's going on the field, but also we understand what's going outside," McLaurin said. "We just really want to focus on where we're heading, and all that it takes to possibly get there."

Entering last year, the roster was seen as offering McLaurin a potential jumping-off point to super stardom. Ryan Fitzpatrick was added as the quarterback, and Curtis Samuel was brought in as a true No. 2 receiver to help take some of the heat off McLaurin.

Things didn't pan out, but the Commanders will try again this year with Wentz, Samuel and first-round pick Jahan Dotson.

McLaurin, a student of the game, spoke of his goal of bringing Washington back to its glory days.

Gary Clark was in the building Tuesday when McLaurin signed, and McLaurin shares a number, 17, with Super Bowl-winning QB Doug Williams.

"That's a guy that knows what it takes to win it all, and he's been a part of those teams," McLaurin said. "What does that feel like? What does that locker room look like? What do those practices look like as a leader? That's what I want to know.

"(Clark's) relationship with Art Monk and the young guys that he had when he got here and how he had to be a mentor and help those guys, because when you're selfless like that, I think that really permeates throughout the team, and you create a great culture, because you have great people, and you have unselfish people, and you have people who are all in agreeance to the common goal.

"I think that's one of the first steps is having the right people in place who are unselfish, willing to do whatever it takes for each other.”

Now Washington has its anchor in McLaurin, who is locked in for at least the next four seasons.

McLaurin said the key to his success so far has been a willingness to learn, and he won't be changing that now that he's achieved NFL riches.

"A lot of people don't see how far I came from college to where I am now, doing it at the highest level," he said. "And that's just even more motivation to me to keep going and find ways to continue to improve my game and stay on the cutting edge, because I feel like as soon as you get complacent, that's kind of when things start to go downhill for yourself."