Washington hit the practice field on Wednesday for a distanced workout that included the team’s quarterbacks, rookies and players currently rehabbing injuries. It’s the last group that will draw the most attention, as running backs Bryce Love and Derrius Guice passed their physicals, setting up one of the camp’s most intriguing battles.
The offseason started with future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson penciled in as the clear No. 1.
Guice has played two NFL seasons and suffered two major injuries. Love missed his entire rookie season last year while rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered at Stanford.
Both possess undeniable talent and upside. Love was a Heisman runner-up, and Guice’s highlight reel may be short, but it sizzles.
Washington also will try to carve out a role for rookie Antonio Gibson from Memphis, who was mostly a wide receiver in college but will adapt into a dual threat under new offensive coordinator Scott Turner.
Love could be used similarly. Coach Ron Rivera said only that everybody will get a chance to compete in the six weeks that remain before the opener.
“We’ll get a chance to see [Love] move around and see where he is,” Rivera said. “He’s a guy that’s got a good skill set. He’s a threat in terms of running the ball and catching the ball out of the backfield. He’s a guy that we want to watch and see how he fits.
“Again, to tell you exactly where a guy fits right now would be premature just because of the fact that we haven’t had an opportunity to see these guys in action. We’re very excited about watching a young player with his ability.”
Guice also has the ability to be a game-changer — if he can stay healthy.
Other Washington players have shown an ability to bounce back from early-career injuries, such as running back Chris Thompson.
Peterson has had the occasional injury, but even at age 35 provides a steady reliable option should Rivera go that route.
Lack of WRs: Already thin at wide receiver, the group took two additional hits in the past month. Kelvin Harmon (torn ACL) and Cody Latimer (commissioner’s list) won’t be a part of the team, at least out of the gate.
Rivera said he’ll use the next few days to evaluate whether he needs to bring in more options.
“We’ll have eight days of pretty much a ramp-up period where we’ll really get the chance to look at our guys and see what we have and make a determination,” Rivera said.
“But if there was a position that we are concerned with in terms of being able to bring more guys on, its most certainly that position.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.