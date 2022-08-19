Mahomes, Wentz expected to get significant action in Saturday afternoon's preseason game

The stars will be out on Saturday afternoon during the preseason game between the Chiefs and Commanders.
Longtime colleagues Andy Reid and Ron Rivera, who will coach the two sides, are choosing to use the game as a final tune-up before largely shutting things down and preparing for the regular season.
Reid said to expect his starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to play for most, if not all, of the first half.
Rivera expects the same for his group, though added that injuries on the offensive line may complicate things.
Guard Wes Schweitzer left practice Tuesday with an injury, and two other guards - Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner, are also not expected to participate.
"Ideally, I'd like to play (quarterback Carson Wentz) the whole half, I really would," Rivera said. "But I don't know if we can get that done, you know, with some of the soft tissue injuries we we've had to deal with."
Center Chase Roullier will also be on a "pitch count" as he continues to recover from offseason surgery.
During practice this week, right tackle Sam Cosmi was working at the guard position, a potentially temporary solution to keep Wentz upright during his last major preseason work.
The Commanders did two days of practices working through the plays and situations the game will present.
Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor said it's a particularly stress-inducing time for coaches because with 86 players on the roster right now, rotating the units and getting people in the right spots can be particularly difficult.
"There are guys that maybe they haven't played on special teams since their freshman year in college," Kaczor said. "And they're learning new stuff, they're going against faster, bigger, more experienced players. So yeah, there's a lot of it whether it's a returner back there, the first time going against pro punters, or a cover player."
One player who was a surprise participant on special teams this week was running back Antonio Gibson, who has even practiced as the punt and kick returner - he had kick return duties at Memphis.
Gibson appeared to be in hot water with the coaches after fumbling last week, and Kaczor said he appreciated the humility with which Gibson took on his new roles, which could be seen by outsiders as punitive.
"He's approaching it as a professional, as, ‘I need to get ready just in case I'm playing,’ and professionals want to be prepared," the coach said. "That's an impressive part of Antonio, he has approached this with a great professional attitude, realizing, ‘I don't want my first special teams rep on punt to be against the Jaguars in the regular season opener.’ So whether he's out there or not, he wants to be prepared, and that's admirable."
