Maker of Bud Light will no longer sponsor Washington Commanders; is one of NFL's top advertisers

Almost two years ago, a short statement from FedEx, released right before a holiday weekend, ultimately led to the Washington Redskins removing their team name.

Now, another major sponsor has created waves.

Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Bud Light, Devil's Backbone and other popular beers, will no longer sponsor the Washington Commanders, the company announced on Friday afternoon.

The company is the NFL's biggest spender in the highly-competitive beer sector. It sponsors the league itself, as well as 26 individual teams (other teams, like the Dallas Cowboys, are sponsored by competitor Molson Coors, which brews Miller Lite).

The move comes as team owner Dan Snyder is under congressional investigation, and the Commanders are seeking tax money to build a new stadium.

Anheuser-Busch told the Washington Post it decided not to renew the sponsorship "at this time," declining to provide a reason for the split.

The team released a statement in response to an inquiry from The Times-Dispatch:

“We’re exploring options in the alcohol category and looking for a strategic partner that will join us in the next era of Washington Football, as we play our first season as the Washington Commanders and prepare to develop a new venue. The team believes there is tremendous upside in the alcohol sponsorship category for the Commanders.”

Two other sponsors have cut ties with Washington since the investigation into sexual misconduct by team executives began.

Medliminal, a Northern Virginia based company, cited the investigation when it decided to cut ties.

“We are sincerely disappointed in the Commanders handling of both the facts and allegations surrounding their organization,” the company said in a letter at the time, obtained by the Washington Times.

Another healthcare company, Inova, also cut ties in the middle of a long-term agreement, citing a need for the company to focus on "growth opportunities.

One of the company's major facilities is named for Dwight C. Schar, a former minority owner of the Commanders who sold his shares amid an ugly legal battle with Snyder.

