Maker of Bud Light will no longer sponsor Washington Commanders; is one of NFL's top advertisers

Almost two years ago, a short statement from FedEx, released right before a holiday weekend, ultimately led to the Washington Redskins removing their team name.
Now, another major sponsor has created waves.
Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Bud Light, Devil's Backbone and other popular beers, will no longer sponsor the
Washington Commanders, the company announced on Friday afternoon.
The company is the NFL's biggest spender in the highly-competitive beer sector. It sponsors the league itself, as well as 26 individual teams (other teams, like the Dallas Cowboys, are sponsored by competitor Molson Coors, which brews Miller Lite).
The move comes as team owner Dan Snyder is under congressional investigation, and the
Commanders are seeking tax money to build a new stadium.
Anheuser-Busch told the Washington Post it decided not to renew the sponsorship "at this time," declining to provide a reason for the split.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin topped a state record by raising more than $5 million for his inaugural fund, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
The team released a statement in response to an inquiry from The Times-Dispatch:
“We’re exploring options in the alcohol category and looking for a strategic partner that will join us in the next era of Washington Football, as we play our first season as the Washington Commanders and prepare to develop a new venue. The team believes there is tremendous upside in the alcohol sponsorship category for the Commanders.”
Two other sponsors have cut ties with Washington since the investigation into sexual misconduct by team executives began.
Medliminal, a Northern Virginia based company, cited the investigation when it decided to cut ties.
“We are sincerely disappointed in the Commanders handling of both the facts and allegations surrounding their organization,” the company said in a letter at the time, obtained by the Washington Times.
Another healthcare company, Inova, also cut ties in the middle of a long-term agreement, citing a need for the company to focus on "growth opportunities.
One of the company's major facilities is named for Dwight C. Schar, a former minority owner of the Commanders who sold his shares amid an ugly legal battle with Snyder.
This has been a breaking news update.
120 photos from 6 years of Redskins training camp in Richmond
2013 Redskins training camp
Construction crews work on building the Redskins training facility Saturday, February 2, 2013. The Diamond can be seen in the background beyond West Leigh Street.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2013 Redskins training camp
Crews work on excavating the Redskins training camp site Tuesday, February 5, 2013.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2013 Redskins training camp
"I love it!" Robert Burrell, Sr., a Washington Redskins fan, says about Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center as he poses for a photo with Redskins cheerleaders, from left, Talmesha, Rebecca and Christa (their last names are not given) after 'Ground-breaking' ceremony for the Redskins training camp in Richmond on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013.
Daniel Sangjib Min
2013 Redskins training camp
Crews work on constructing the Redskins training camp Monday, February 18, 2013.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2013 Redskins training camp
The second floor of the Redskins training camp overlooks the playing fields Monday, May 20, 2013.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2013 Redskins training camp
A worker inspects the field at the Redskins training camp Thursday, June 27, 2013.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2013 Redskins training camp
Robert Griffin III throws the ball during practice Thursday, July 25, 2013, the first day of training camp at the new Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2013 Redskins training camp
Fans arrive to watch the Redskins on their first day of training camp at their new Richmond facility, Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, Thursday, July 25, 2013.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2013 Redskins training camp
Michael Venable and his 21-month-old son Michael Venable Jr. watch the Redskins on the field during practice Thursday, July 25, 2013, the first day of training camp at the new Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2013 Redskins training camp
Harry Wiles' 7-year-old lab Lil-Bit was dressed as a Redskins fan Thursday, July 25, 2013, on the first day of training camp at the new Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2013 Redskins training camp
Corey Lyon of Crofton, MD., holds one of his 4-month-old twin daughters Reagan Lyon Thursday, July 25, 2013, on the first day of training camp at the new Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2013 Redskins training camp
DeAngelo Hall signs autographs after practice Thursday, July 25, 2013, the first day of training camp at the new Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2013 Redskins training camp
Leonard Hankerson signs Cindy Bridges shirt after practice Thursday, July 25, 2013, the first day of training camp at the new Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center. Bridges is from La Plata, MD.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2013 Redskins training camp
Aidan Villanuevo, age 3 of Norfolk, punts the ball during the Redskins first day of training camp at their new Richmond facility Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, Thursday, July 25, 2013.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2013 Redskins training camp
A view of the new Washington Redskins training camp in Richmond, VA, taken Thursday, July 25, 2013 from the vacant Interbake Co. (old FFV) building that is being converted into condos by Rebkee Company.
BOB BROWN
2013 Redskins training camp
A mix of media and fans watch practice at Redskins training camp in Richmond on July 25, 2013
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2013 Redskins training camp
Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III, (10) pointing to the cheering crowd, stretches his knee during warm-ups at practice on 7/25/13.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2013 Redskins training camp
Fans line the field at the new Washington Redskins training camp in Richmond, VA, Thursday, July 25, 2013. Photographed from the vacant Interbake (old FFV) building being converted into condos by the Rebkee Company.
BOB BROWN
2013 Redskins training camp
Fans wear Robert Griffin III jerseys during a practice session at The Redskins Training Facility in Richmond, VA on Saturday, July 27, 2013
Zach Gibson
2013 Redskins training camp
Davey Butler, 10, of Washington, DC gears up in a video booth at the Redskins training camp on July 27, 2013.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2013 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan signs autographs after morning walk through at the Redskins' training facility in Richmond VA Tues. July 30, 2013.
Mark Gormus
2013 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins fans looks on players during the morning practice at the football teams training camp in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, July 31, 2013.
Daniel Sangjib Min
2013 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins fan Richard Bruno of Philadelphia decorates his socks during the morning practice at the football teams training camp in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, July 31, 2013.
Daniel Sangjib Min
2013 Redskins training camp
Robert Griffin III says there is insight related to Washington's sexual harassment allegations in his memoir, "Surviving Washington," which is coming out next August.
2013, Daniel Sangjib Min
2013 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins fans look on players in the rain during the afternoon practice at the football teams training camp in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, July 31, 2013.
Daniel Sangjib Min
2013 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins tight end Niles Paul (#84), right, gives an autograph to Chesney Wilkinson, 11-month-old, of Abingdon, Va., with wide receiver Leonard Hankerson (#85), left, after the morning practice at the football teams training camp in Richmond, Va., Thursday, August 1, 2013.
Daniel Sangjib Min
2013 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins Josh Wilson (#26), Aldrick Robinson (#11) and Chip Reeves give autographs to fans after the morning practice at the football teams training camp in Richmond, Va., Thursday, August 1, 2013.
Daniel Sangjib Min
2013 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins defensive players work on drills during the afternoon practice at the football teams training camp in Richmond, Va., Thursday, August 1, 2013.
Daniel Sangjib Min
2013 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III gives autographs after the morning practice at the football team training camp in Richmond, Va., Monday, August 5, 2013.
Daniel Sangjib Min
2013 Redskins training camp
A fan hopes to see football players at the Redskins Training Camp Saturday, August 10, 2013, but a storm cancelled practice.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2013 Redskins training camp
Rain pours over fans as they leave the Redskins Training Camp because of a storm Saturday, August 10, 2013.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2013 Redskins training camp
People walk off the field as rain and lightening approach the Redskin Training Camp Saturday, August 10, 2013, cancelling practice.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2013 Redskins training camp
Sylvester Clay believes that sports role models can positively influence underprivileged children. Clay brought a group to Redskin's training camp, and bought all 22 of them Redskins apparel.
JOE MAHONEY
2013 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins helmets are placed as players work on walk-through practice at the football team training camp in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, August 14, 2013.
Daniel Sangjib Min
2013 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris (#46) gives autographs to fans after the last day practice at the football team training camp in Richmond, Va., Friday, August 16, 2013.
Daniel Sangjib Min
2013 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins fans head out after the last day practice at the football team training camp in Richmond, Va., Friday, August 16, 2013.
Daniel Sangjib Min
2014 Redskins training camp
RG III looks up at a photographer's drone while signing autographs during Fan Appreciation Day at Redskins training camp, Saturday, August 2, 2014.
JOE MAHONEY
2014 Redskins training camp
Patriots QB Tom Brady looks across the field during practice at the Redskins Training Camp Monday, August 4, 2014.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2014 Redskins training camp
In his first free agent experience, quarterback Tom Brady could be sought by several teams including the Chargers and Raiders.
2014, ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
2014 Redskins training camp
Kimberly Haymes of Falls Church gets her photo taken with Alfred Morris after the Redskins and Patriots practice during Redskins Training Camp Monday, August 4, 2014.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2014 Redskins training camp
Skins fans packed in during training camp Wednesday, August 6, 2014. Washington Redskins training camp with New England Patriots.
JOE MAHONEY
2014 Redskins training camp
New England qb Tom Brady tosses a pass during training camp Wednesday, August 6, 2014. Washington Redskins training camp with New England Patriots.
JOE MAHONEY
2014 Redskins training camp
Security guard Leroy Stanford of Richmond leaves no doubt who he roots for during training camp Wednesday, August 6, 2014. Washington Redskins training camp with New England Patriots.
JOE MAHONEY
2014 Redskins training camp
New England quarterback Tom Brady, L, greets Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III after the team's dual practice at training camp Wednesday, August 6, 2014 in Richmond, Virginia. Washington Redskins training camp with New England patriots.
JOE MAHONEY
2014 Redskins training camp
Volunteer Rakeem Morris takes a photo of himself with Morgan Moses at the conclusion of Redskins training camp in Richmond on Aug. 12, 2014.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2015 Redskins training camp
Eager Redskins fans call out to their favorite players on fan appreciation day at the Bon Secours Redskins Training Center, Aug. 15, 2015.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
2015 Redskins training camp
Robert Griffin III poses for a selfie with Jolonda Jones, Air Force Senior Airman, during Washington Redskins training camp in Richmond on Friday, July 31, 2015.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
2015 Redskins training camp
Wyatt Saunders, 2 yrs. old from King George County, gets a lift from Washington Redskins' Tress Way (5) after morning walk-through at Redskins training camp in Richmond VA Sat. Aug. 1, 2015.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
2015 Redskins training camp
Lesa Williams, with SMG which manages the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, tells her sons Evan Williams, age 10 on left, and Ben Williams, age 12 in the middle, to look tough as she takes their photo during Redskins training camp Sunday, August 2, 2015. Fans can come and have their photos taken with football gear as part of a social media promotion.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2015 Redskins training camp
Robert Griffin III waits for practice to start at the Redskins training camp Sunday, August 2, 2015.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2015 Redskins training camp
Robert Griffin III jokes with Silas Redd, Jr. before practice at the Redskins training camp Sunday, August 2, 2015.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2015 Redskins training camp
Aaron Woodson, 12 yr.old from Fluvanna County, with the helmet he is having Washington Redskins players sign at training camp in Richmond VA Wed. Aug. 5, 2015.
MARK GORMUS
2015 Redskins training camp
A “Hard Knocks” television crew filmed the Houston Texans during Redskins training camp in 2015.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/times-dispatch
2015 Redskins training camp
Four-year-old Jaeden McNair of Petersburg heads for the Redskins training camp with his great-grandfather Clay Collins Thursday, August 6, 2015.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2015 Redskins training camp
Texans J.J. Watt stays hydrated during Redskins training camp Thursday, August 6, 2015.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/times-dispatch
2015 Redskins training camp
Redskins' Pierre Garcon gets ready to catch a pass during Redskins training camp Friday, August 7, 2015.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2015 Redskins training camp
Redskins' Morgan Moses stops Texans' Carlos Thompson during Redskins training camp Friday, August 7, 2015.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/times-dispatch
2015 Redskins training camp
A fan throws back a ball that went into the crowd during a rainy day at the Redskins training camp in 2015. Rain may be on its way out for Thursday’s first practice.
2015, JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
2015 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins Ryan Kerrigan gives autographs for fans at Redskins training camp in Richmond on Sunday, August 16, 2015.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD/
2015 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins players gather after the practice at Redskins training camp in Richmond on Sunday, August 16, 2015.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
2015 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan (91) signs autographs for fans after morning walk-through at training camp in Richmond VA Wed. Aug. 5, 2015.
Mark Gormus
2015 Redskins training camp
Robert Griffin III walks with niece Jania Moton at Redskins training camp practice on August 11, 2015
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
2015 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins fans look on players at Redskins training camp in Richmond on Sunday, August 16, 2015.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
2015 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins Kirk Cousins(8) works on passing at Redskins training camp in Richmond on Sunday, August 16, 2015.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
2015 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins' DeSean Jackson signs autographs prior to morning walk-through at Redskins training camp in Richmond VA Mon. Aug. 3, 2015.
Mark Gormus/Times-Dispatch
2015 Redskins training camp
Morgan Moses' 3rd grade and 5th grade teachers showing their support at Redskins training camp practice on August 11, 2015
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
2015 Redskins training camp
The Washington Redskins' head coach Jay Gruden throws a pass during last year's training camp practice at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, August 3, 2015.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
2016 Redskins training camp
Plenty of sunshine and mitigated temperatures brought out a host of fans during training camp on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
2016 Redskins training camp
Maurice Harris (13) is unable to hold on to a pass after it was deflected by safety Will Blackmon in the afternoon session at Redskins training camp.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
2016 Redskins training camp
Rob and Amber Northern of Short Pump use an umbrella and ball caps to help avoid the sun on a sweltering day at the Redskins’ training camp.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/times-dispatch
2016 Redskins training camp
Rookie receiver Valdez Showers keeps his eyes on the ball to make a catch on the final day of the team’s training camp in Richmond.
Chet Strange
2016 Redskins training camp
Rashad Ross and Bashaud Breeland tussle for a ball during the final day of the Washington Redskins training camp on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016 at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Chet Strange
2016 Redskins training camp
Fans watched the action at Washington Redskins Bon Secours Training Center last year. This year’s training camp starts Thursday. Usually, there’s a walkthrough at 10:35 a.m. and a practice at 3 p.m.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
2016 Redskins training camp
Blake Johnson, age 4 months and of N.C., stayed cool with a fan that his parents Thea Jones and Frank Johnson brought to Fan Appreciation Day at the Redskins Training Camp Saturday, August 13, 2016.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2016 Redskins training camp
Defensive linemen Ziggy Hood (left) and Joey Mbu of the Redskins tangle during a training camp practice session. Mbu is being considered for playing time at nose tackle.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/times-dispatch
2016 Redskins training camp
Redskins’ Ryan Kerrigan signs an autograph for Corey Lyon, of Crofton, MD., and his four-year-old daughter Taylor Lyon after training camp practice Friday afternoon, July 28, 2017.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2016 Redskins training camp
(L-R) Redskins Josh Norman and QB Kirk Cousins work out during training camp practice Friday afternoon, July 28, 2017.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2016 Redskins training camp
Running back Matt Jones runs a drill during the Redskins’ training camp practice Saturday afternoon.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
2017 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins Robert Davis(19) run a drill with Joshua Holsey(20) during the Redskins training camp in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, July 29, 2017.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
2017 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins' cheerleaders play a game with fans during Fan Appreciation Day at Redskins training camp in Richmond VA Sat. Aug. 5, 2017.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
2017 Redskins training camp
NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. (left) and Redskins Kirk Cousins and Kevin Bowen (right) meet fans and sign autographs on Kids’ Day after training camp practice.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018 Redskins training camp
Redskins running back Rob Kelley has a photo taken with fan Susan Lewis of Ashburn during the first day of training camp. Kelley will have to compete not just for a starting job but maybe a spot on the roster.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018 Redskins training camp
William Gibbs brought his 2-year-old son Teylor Gibbs to Redskins Training Camp Sunday, July 29, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2018 Redskins training camp
Jamison Crowder reaches for a pass during practice at the Redskins Training Camp Sunday, July 29, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2018 Redskins training camp
Coach Jay Gruden plays a defender’s role in working with wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr. during practice at Redskins training camp on Sunday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/times-dispatch
2018 Redskins training camp
Simmie Cobbs Jr. holds on to the ball against Montae Nicholson on Sunday in the first practice in full pads at Redskins training camp.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/times-dispatch
2018 Redskins training camp
DeAngelo Hall works with Adonis Alexander (34) during Washington Redskins training camp in Richmond VA Wed. Aug.1, 2018.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins training camp in Richmond VA Wed. Aug.1, 2018.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins' Danny Johnson (20) signs autographs for fans at training camp in Richmond VA Wed. Aug.1, 2018.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018 Redskins training camp
Kenny Ladler is photographed with a fan after practice at Redskins Training Camp Thursday, August 2, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2018 Redskins training camp
Zach Brown talks to a staff member during practice at Redskins Training Camp Thursday, August 2, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2018 Redskins training camp
Fans at Washington Redskins fan appreciation day at Redskins Training Camp in Richmond VA Sat. Aug. 4, 2018.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins Marching Band performed during fan appreciation day at Redskins Training Camp in Richmond VA Sat. Aug. 4, 2018.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018 Redskins training camp
Fans at Washington Redskins fan appreciation day at Redskins Training Camp in Richmond VA Sat. Aug. 4, 2018.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins cheerleader, Jackie poses for a selfie with Alexis White from Stafford during fan appreciation day at Redskins Training Camp in Richmond VA Sat. Aug. 4, 2018.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018 Redskins training camp
Ryan Kerrigan reaches for the ball during defensive drills at training camp in Richmond VA Sun. Aug. 5, 2018.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins' QB's Kevin Hogan (8) and Colt McCoy (12) during training camp in Richmond VA Sun. Aug. 5, 2018.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018 Redskins training camp
Washington’s Byron Marshall (top) Vontae Diggs (below) run drills during training camp workouts.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018 Redskins training camp
Redskins fans watch training camp here last season. Team president Bruce Allen says camp allows players to “feel the vibe of the fans.”
2018, MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018 Redskins training camp
NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin (left) gives Redskins quarterback Alex Smith a fire suit at the Redskins Training Camp in Richmond on Tuesday Aug. 7, 2018.
SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018 Redskins training camp
Redskins coach Jay Gruden works out with Jeremy Sprinkle during training camp practice Saturday. Gruden gave receivers one-on-one instruction.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/times-dispatch
2018 Redskins training camp
Brian Sedwick of Silver Spring calls out to the players as they walk on the field for practice at Redskins training camp Saturday, August 11, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2018 Redskins training camp
New York Jets quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater(5), Josh McCown(15) and Sam Darnold(14), warm up during the joint practice at the Redskins training camp in Richmond on Sunday, August 12, 2018.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
2018 Redskins training camp
Redskins' Darvin Kidsy and Jets' Jeremy Clark eye the ball during practice at Redskins Training Camp Monday, August 13, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2018 Redskins training camp
Three-year-old Kerrigan Cloninger, of Durham, walks to Redskins Training Camp with her grandmother, aunt and cousins Monday, August 13, 2018. She was named after Redskins' #91 linebacker Ryan Kerrigan since she was born on 9/1, September 1st.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2018 Redskins training camp
Redskins tight end Matt Flanagan met with young fans after practice during training camp last season. Team president Bruce Allen says Washington’s training camp will remain open to fans.
2018, ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018 Redskins training camp
Redskins' Matt Flanagan offers his jersey to a young fan after practice at Redskins Training Camp Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2018 Redskins training camp
Harry Cousins, who has been a Redskins fan for 61 years, watches Washington practice with the Jets at Redskins Training Camp Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2018 Redskins training camp
(L-R) Micah Dargan-Coley, age 9 and of Alexandria, and Cameron Green, age 9 and of Chesterfield, show off the gloves and jersey that Ryan Kerrigan gave them after practice at Redskins Training Camp Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2018 Redskins training camp
(L-R) Micah Dargan-Coley, age 9 and of Alexandria, and Cameron Green, age 9 and of Chesterfield, leave Redskins Training Camp on the last day, Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2018 Redskins training camp
Redskins and Jets fans watch practice at Redskins Training Camp Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2018 Redskins training camp
Redskins' Colt McCoy passes the ball during practice with the Jets at Redskins Training Camp Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2018 Redskins training camp
Joshua Ballance left Redskins Training Camp with his twin sons Trent Ballance and Jordan Ballance and his brother Nicholas Ballance, right, Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2018 Redskins training camp
Washington Redskins’ Simmie Cobbs Jr. motions after making a catch during training camp in Richmond VA Wed. Aug.1, 2018.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
