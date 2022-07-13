Mark Budzinski says support 'shows you how many great people there are in this world'

Coaching first base for the Toronto Blue Jays on July 2, Mark Budzinski was asked by the team manager, Charlie Montoyo, to come off the field. Budzinski sensed something was very wrong.

Montoyo led Budzinski to the clubhouse. From there, Budzinski spoke with his wife, Monica, who informed him that their daughter, Julia, died earlier that day in a boating accident on the James River. Julia, 17, was a rising senior at Glen Allen High School.

Montoyo stayed with Budzinski in the clubhouse, though Budzinski said he encouraged Montoyo to return to the dugout and manage the game against the Tampa Bay Rays. According to Budzinski, Montoyo refused. They stayed together.

That began extraordinary support from the Blue Jays, said Budzinski, a University of Richmond graduate who’s in his fourth season as Toronto’s first-base coach. The Blue Jays held a moment of silence before their game on July 3, and the Oakland organization did the same when Toronto visited on July 4.

In a Wednesday interview, Budzinski said he has received countless communications on various platforms from Toronto players, staff and front-office members as he and his family grieve Julia's death.

At the viewing Sunday night and the funeral mass Monday at Henrico County’s St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, in attendance were Mark Shapiro, the Blue Jays’ president and CEO, and Ross Atkins, the team’s executive vice president baseball operations and general manager.

For Monday’s mass, they were joined by Blue Jays’ coaches, several other organization members, and a player.

“Just beyond grateful for everybody here in Richmond and across the country that supported us, and the Toronto organization,” Budzinski said. “I don’t have the words … It’s exceeded our expectations, how supportive everyone has been, allowing us to do whatever we need to do to celebrate (Julia’s) life and remember her.”

Budzinski expressed gratitude for the way the Glen Allen community responded, particularly students who spoke at a July 3 vigil at the school. “They captured the essence of Julia very well,” he said.

Budzinski is a former UR baseball star and said he wasn’t sure how many former Spiders baseball players attended the viewing and funeral mass, “but there were a lot, and they came from all over the country.”

The overall outpouring “shows you how many great people there are in this world,” Budzinski said. “And we’re so luck to know a lot of them.”

Budzinski suggested he would return to the Blue Jays this season and said the team is giving him as much time at home in Richmond as he needs. As of Wednesday, he had not spoken to Atkins or Montoyo about a return date.

Montoyo called the days after Julia's death “a difficult time for our organization, our players and our coaches. Everyone in our clubhouse is thinking of Bud … his wife and their children. This tragedy reminds us what’s more important in life, you know?

“As a father and a husband myself, my heart breaks for Bud, of course, and his family, and they’re in our thoughts and prayers.”

Monica Budzinski’s thumbs-up in 2013 opened the door for Mark's return to professional baseball. After his career as a Spiders outfielder, Budzinski was selected in the 21st round of the 1995 draft by Cleveland. He played 10 years as a professional, reaching the big leagues with Cincinnati Reds in 2003.

Budzinski, a Baltimore native, retired to Richmond in 2005 and launched a career in residential real estate. He enjoyed the work, but baseball tugged at him again.

Budzinski had kept in touch with a former teammate in the Cleveland system, Atkins, who became a player-development executive in that organization. In the fall of 2013, Atkins mentioned to Budzinski that Cleveland might have a managing spot open in the minors.

Budzinski discussed the possibilities with Monica, who urged Mark to rejoin the Cleveland system. Budzinski managed at Class A Lake County (Eastlake, Ohio) in 2014, Class A Lynchburg in 2015 and 2016, and then Double-A Akron in 2017.

Budzinski was a member of the Cleveland coaching staff in 2018, and then joined the Toronto organization as Blue Jays' first-base coach in 2019.