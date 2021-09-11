Martin Truex Jr. advances in Cup playoffs by holding off Denny Hamlin at Richmond Raceway

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin continued recent trends at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night.
Unfortunately for the Manchester High School graduate, it left him on the wrong side of the one-two finish.
Truex took the lead for good during green-flag pit stops with 50 laps remaining and then held off Hamlin's rally in the closing laps to win the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders.
The win was Truex's third at Richmond in the Cup Series' past five stops here, and it punched his ticket to the round of 12 with Hamlin.
Christopher Bell finished third, giving JGR its second sweep of the top three spots in Richmond in the past four races.
Joining Truex and Hamlin in the next round of the playoffs is Kyle Larson, who clinched based on points. The series leader failed prerace inspection twice and started Saturday night's race from the rear of the field. By the end of the first stage, he was already up to fourth. However, his momentum stalled and another showdown with Hamlin after last week's wild finish at Darlington never materialized. He finished sixth.
Meanwhile, Hamlin repeated his feat from April's spring race at Richmond: leading the most laps and winning the first two stages but watching someone else celebrate in victory lane. Hamlin led 404 laps at Richmond this season, becoming the fifth driver to surpass 2,000 career laps led in the Cup Series here. The others? NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty (5,142), Rusty Wallace (3,024), Bobby Allison (2,958) and Darrell Waltrip (2,172).
Chase Elliott appeared to be a threat to the Joe Gibbs brigade in the second stage, when he and Hamlin swapped the lead three times. But Elliott backed up with his car already up on the jack during a pit stop, leading to an extended pit stop and going a lap down. He rallied to finish fourth.
Kyle Busch was also hit by bad fortune. The active leader at Richmond with six wins was 55 laps from No. 7 when he was caught speeding on pit road; he finished ninth. His brother, Kurt, was bit by a flat tire only 40 laps into the race, and he finished last in 37th.
Kurt enters next Saturday's cutoff race at Bristol in a tie for 12th with Alex Bowman, who finished 12th, but Busch holds the tiebreaker with the best finish in this round.
Michael McDowell was hit with three pit-road speeding penalties, dropping him to 28th place. He, Tyler Reddick and William Byron will need to make up ground next week to advance.
