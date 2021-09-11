Martin Truex Jr. advances in Cup playoffs by holding off Denny Hamlin at Richmond Raceway

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin continued recent trends at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night.

Unfortunately for the Manchester High School graduate, it left him on the wrong side of the one-two finish.

Truex took the lead for good during green-flag pit stops with 50 laps remaining and then held off Hamlin's rally in the closing laps to win the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders.

The win was Truex's third at Richmond in the Cup Series' past five stops here, and it punched his ticket to the round of 12 with Hamlin.

Christopher Bell finished third, giving JGR its second sweep of the top three spots in Richmond in the past four races.

Joining Truex and Hamlin in the next round of the playoffs is Kyle Larson, who clinched based on points. The series leader failed prerace inspection twice and started Saturday night's race from the rear of the field. By the end of the first stage, he was already up to fourth. However, his momentum stalled and another showdown with Hamlin after last week's wild finish at Darlington never materialized. He finished sixth.