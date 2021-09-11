Martin Truex Jr. advances in Cup playoffs by holding off Denny Hamlin at Richmond

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin continued recent trends at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night.
Unfortunately for the Manchester High School graduate, it left him on the wrong side of a one-two finish.
After a speeding penalty knocked Kyle Busch out of the lead on Lap 345, Truex took control and held off Hamlin's rally from nearly 10 seconds behind to win the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders.
The win was Truex's third in the Cup Series' past five stops at Richmond. It punched his ticket to the round of 12 with Hamlin, who claimed his first victory of the season last week in the playoff opener at Darlington.
"Honestly I've always felt good at this racetrack and had some really good runs years ago in other cars with other teams," Truex said. "Honestly it's more just great equipment, a great approach to the racetrack. Really once we got in Gibbs cars and I guess 2016 is when we really turned the corner on being one of the guys to beat every time we come here."
Christopher Bell finished third, giving JGR its second sweep of the top three spots in Richmond in the past four races. Busch finished ninth.
Joining Truex and Hamlin in the next round of the playoffs is Kyle Larson, who clinched based on points. The series leader failed prerace inspection twice and started from the rear of the field. Though he quickly maneuvered through traffic to finish fourth in the first stage, his momentum stalled and another showdown with Hamlin - following last week's last-lap bump at Darlington - never materialized. Larson finished sixth.
Meanwhile, Hamlin repeated his feat from April's spring race at Richmond: leading the most laps and winning the first two stages before watching someone else celebrate in victory lane. Hamlin led 404 laps at his hometown track this season, becoming the fifth driver to surpass 2,000 career laps led in the Cup Series in Richmond. The others? NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty (5,142), Rusty Wallace (3,024), Bobby Allison (2,958) and Darrell Waltrip (2,172).
Despite the frustrating finish, Hamlin chose to emphasize the positives from another strong run.
"We got 2 more bonus points for the playoffs by winning the stages. You know what I really wanted was the extra 5," Hamlin said of the reward for the race winner. "But obviously, we're really doing well and better than anyone these two [playoff] races. So I certainly am happy and can't be too disappointed with the second-place finish, but I hate coming from so far back and getting there and then the race is over.
"... This is how we performed for most of the year, I would say earlier in the year, this is more the form we had. I'm certainly encouraged by starting the playoffs as strong as we have."
Chase Elliott appeared to be a threat to the Joe Gibbs brigade in the second stage, when he and Hamlin swapped the lead three times. But Elliott's car made contact with Ross Chastain's during a green-flag pit stop and knocked the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet forward.
Thinking his team was facing a penalty for servicing the car out of its pit box, Elliott put it in reverse. However, with the No. 9 already up on the jack, the car fell and the jack broke. Elliott went a lap down because of the lengthy stop but rebounded to finish fourth.
"I just didn't want to do the pit stop over the line," Elliott explained. "I feel like that was just going to make problems way worse. So I tried to be cautious, ended up hurting us worse."
Kurt Busch's race lasted only 40 laps because of a flat tire, and he finished 37th. Busch enters the cutoff race at Bristol in a tie for 12th with Alex Bowman - who finished 12th at Richmond - but Busch holds the tiebreaker with the best finish in this round.
Also needing to make up ground at Bristol are Tyler Reddick, 5 points behind Kurt Busch; William Byron, 18 behind Busch; and Michael McDowell, who was hit with three speeding penalties Saturday and trails Busch by 38.
