Martin Truex Jr. advances in Cup playoffs by holding off Denny Hamlin at Richmond

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin continued recent trends at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night.

Unfortunately for the Manchester High School graduate, it left him on the wrong side of a one-two finish.

After a speeding penalty knocked Kyle Busch out of the lead on Lap 345, Truex took control and held off Hamlin's rally from nearly 10 seconds behind to win the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders.

The win was Truex's third in the Cup Series' past five stops at Richmond. It punched his ticket to the round of 12 with Hamlin, who claimed his first victory of the season last week in the playoff opener at Darlington.

"Honestly I've always felt good at this racetrack and had some really good runs years ago in other cars with other teams," Truex said. "Honestly it's more just great equipment, a great approach to the racetrack. Really once we got in Gibbs cars and I guess 2016 is when we really turned the corner on being one of the guys to beat every time we come here."

Christopher Bell finished third, giving JGR its second sweep of the top three spots in Richmond in the past four races. Busch finished ninth.