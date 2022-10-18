Maryland Gov. on Commanders stadium frustrations: 'We've been trying to work with them for eight years'

ASHBURN — The Washington Commanders were once hopeful for a three-locality bidding war for a new stadium, which would produce millions, if not billions, in taxpayer funding for the team.

Now, their options appear to have dwindled considerably.

Earlier this year, Virginia's General Assembly did not vote on $250 million package for the Commanders to move to Woodbridge, a number that was whittled down from a $1 billion suggestion made by a lawmaker early in the process.

D.C.'s government has made clear there is no enthusiasm or momentum to fund a new stadium for owner Dan Snyder at the RFK site.

Then there's Maryland.

The current home of the team, ESPN reported last week that Gov. Larry Hogan, a moderate Republican, offered to help broker a deal for federal land for Snyder three years ago.

That land would have been across from the current site of National Harbor in Oxon Hill, near the Virginia border.

The ESPN article did not go into details on why Snyder was disinterested, but noted that it "galls some current owners and league executives."

The land is right next to the MGM National Harbor casino, which may have prevented Snyder from making his own casino or sportsbook play at the site - either would be a lucrative revenue source.

On Friday, Hogan addressed the report at a press conference.

"I mean, we've been trying to work with them for eight years on the stadium," he said. "I guess the good news is they're still in Maryland and they have currently no prospect of going anywhere else."

He added that he remained hopeful the team would stay in Maryland.

"It's frustrating," Hogan said. "I mean, we were very close to reach an agreement with them on a beautiful new stadium years and years ago, but they keep getting off track.

"They thought they were going to Virginia, and Virginia backed off and refused to give them any money. They thought they were going to D.C., and D.C. didn't want to do it. And so, they're still Marylanders and they're still paying taxes."

Hogan saved his biggest jab for last. He was asked if the Commanders were really a team he wanted to be associated with.

"I'm actually a Ravens fan," the governor said.