Vaun Brown’s story is one of development. But first, that striking, masking gaiter.

Brown, a Richmond Flying Squirrels' outfielder regarded as one of the San Francisco Giants’ top-five prospects, was playing at Division II Florida Southern College in 2021. The pandemic slowly began releasing its global grip. The Mocs were cleared for practice and game competition.

The school's athletic department issued gaiters – those snug-fitting facemasks that resemble extended turtlenecks – to student-athletes and mandated that they were used.

Brown kept wearing his gaiter when it was no longer required in college, and continued to do so after he became a professional. Brown’s face, from below his eyes, remains covered when he bats in Flying Squirrels’ games.

At some point at Florida Southern, “They said, ‘Hey guys, you don’t have to wear them anymore,’ and I took it down and it just felt, it felt uncomfortable,” said Brown. “So I was like, ‘I’m just going to keep it up.’ And I kept it up.”

He believes there is some physiological advantage that accompanies the gaiter's psychological effect.

“It helps me calm my breathing down at times,” said Brown. “For me, I really have to hone in on my breathing because it’s not necessarily easy to breathe with it on. So it really kind of calms me down and keeps me locked in on the moment at times when I’m in the (batter’s) box.”

Brown went from a so-so young player at Florida Southern in 2017 to the Giants’ 10th-round draft pick in 2021. In his fifth and final season at Florida Southern, Brown batted .387 with 13 homers.

“I think it was just adjustments,” said Brown.

A blend of confidence and diligent work habits also helped, he added. And then there was the associated physical transformation.

When Brown left Sarasota High in Florida, he said he was 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds “soaking wet. I didn’t have a lot of muscle. That was something I really focused on when I first got to (college).

"The strength coach brought me aside and said, ‘We’re going to try to put as much muscle as we can on, and the only way you can do that is (to work out and) go eat as much as you can at the dining hall.’”

Brown went about 80 miles from his Sarasota home to Lakeland, Fla., and Florida Southern, a private school with about 2,800 students. FSC's coach since 2013 has been Lance Niekro, a first baseman for the Giants 2003-07 (195 MLB games).

Niekro is the son of former MLB pitcher Joe Niekro, and the nephew of Hall of Famer Phil Niekro, the former knuckleballer who managed the Triple-A Richmond Braves in 1991. Atlanta’s top minor league team was based in Richmond from 1966 to 2008.

Brown did not immediately distinguish himself as a collegian. He started 34 of the 37 games he played as a freshman, batting .250.

He grew taller and stronger. By his fifth year at Florida Southern, Brown was 6-1 and 190 pounds. As a Flying Squirrel, Brown is 6-1 and 215 pounds, and hitting .348 in 12 games with a 16-hit total that includes three doubles, two triples and two homers. His season's start was delayed by recovery from a knee issue.

"With him what stands out is the work ethic is off the charts," said Cory Elasik, Richmond's hitting coach. "He is a guy who is very meticulous about his craft.

"He will wear you out in the (batting) cages as far as getting his work in ... He's one of those kids who takes this very, very seriously."

Having played five college seasons, Brown is a year or two older than most up-and-coming Double-A players. He will turn 25 on June 23. Timetables do not seem to concern him.

“Stay where my feet are, and just go with it,” said Brown. “I really try to be present, and I’m excited to be here in Richmond. As for the rest of the stuff, if I was a scout, I’d be sitting in the stands. So as to the (evaluation) side, I really don’t try to look at that as much.

“I just play the game and try to have fun with it.”

