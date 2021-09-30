Matt Ryan has tortured Washington over the years. Can its defense get right in time to turn the tables?

The errors came in all three units, but the heat, as would be expected, was particularly on star defensive end Chase Young, who doesn't have any sacks this season.

Young was seen speaking passionately on the sideline at the end of the Buffalo game, and said he was promising a "no bulls---" approach to the week.

On Thursday, he said the team is "real close" to realizing its potential.

"Just playing together, that's all it is," he said. "I feel like if we play together, then it's going to come together. There have been times even (Montez Sweat), he'll be a second from a sack and it might be a busted coverage or something. Or we're not getting enough pressure and the corners are covering for too long. If we can get that, we'll be straight.

"Obviously people gonna be chirping, so just sticking together is No. 1. Then No. 2, just gotta tighten up."

Safety Kam Curl agreed.

"We're going to get it straightened out," he said. "I'm not worried about that.

"It's just the talent. You can just look at the talent in our room. It's going to come, and it's going to come sooner rather than later, so be ready for it."