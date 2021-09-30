Matt Ryan has tortured Washington over the years. Can its defense get right in time to turn the tables?

There was no shortage of confidence, or at least the projection of confidence, this week in Ashburn.
Washington's defense, which has allowed the third-most points in football through three games, has no worries that things will get better in time for a crucial early-season test in Atlanta.
Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio put his fingers together a small amount to indicate the amount of improvement that was needed.
"We all need to be this much better, then it gets a lot better for all of us," Del Rio said. "It's shared responsibility, it's very much accountability."
Sunday's matchup would seem to be a favorable one for Washington. Matt Ryan doesn't possess the mobility that has been so lethal to the Washington defense early this season.
But Ryan is 5-0 all-time against the franchise, and has a 12-6 mark against Ron Rivera-coached teams.
The talent is on the Washington side of the field, but the cohesion hasn't been so far this season.
"I think you can easily look back on (Buffalo), and each player had a play or two plays that they didn't do well on," linebacker Cole Holcomb said. "It was like, 'OK, we're all to blame here. We can all come together and look at ourselves - take a look in the mirror for how I can help this team.'"
The errors came in all three units, but the heat, as would be expected, was particularly on star defensive end Chase Young, who doesn't have any sacks this season.
Young was seen speaking passionately on the sideline at the end of the Buffalo game, and said he was promising a "no bulls---" approach to the week.
On Thursday, he said the team is "real close" to realizing its potential.
"Just playing together, that's all it is," he said. "I feel like if we play together, then it's going to come together. There have been times even (Montez Sweat), he'll be a second from a sack and it might be a busted coverage or something. Or we're not getting enough pressure and the corners are covering for too long. If we can get that, we'll be straight.
"Obviously people gonna be chirping, so just sticking together is No. 1. Then No. 2, just gotta tighten up."
Safety Kam Curl agreed.
"We're going to get it straightened out," he said. "I'm not worried about that.
"It's just the talent. You can just look at the talent in our room. It's going to come, and it's going to come sooner rather than later, so be ready for it."
Del Rio said he loves coming to work each day with the group, and said the energy and focus has been strong all week.
He knows, though, that it will be important to produce on Sunday, with a brutal schedule ahead in October.
"We don't hand out trophies after three weeks," the coordinator said. "It hasn't been the start that we all wanted or even expected, but it is what it is. And we'll deal with it, man up, take responsibility, accountability, it starts with me. I've made that very clear with our group, coaches and players. We all have to do that."
